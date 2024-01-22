If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians and Jenners, you know they’ve each launched several brands in the last decade. For Kim Kardashian, that entrepreneurial streak included a highly successful makeup brand, KKW Beauty.

The label was shut down in 2021, following her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. In its stead, Kardashian ventured into skincare, and in 2022, she launched SKKN BY KIM.

Ever the makeup aficionado, the reality star announced her return to beauty on Friday. Kardashian marked the announcement with a matching campaign, in which she wore nothing but undies — from another Kardashian brand, of course.

Kim’s See-Through Underwear Set

Through a series of posts on main, Kardashian announced a collection of brand new products. The line, which launches Jan. 26, features an array of lipsticks and lip liners, as well as an eyeshadow palette in various shades of nude.

Perhaps fittingly, Kardashian stripped down to her undergarments. She posed for photographer Pierre Snaps in a matching gunmetal set from SKKN’s sister brand SKIMS. On top, she wore a mesh balconette bra that was totally sheer and paired it with a slinky high-cut thong in the same fabrication.

Mimicking her neutral glam, Kardashian slug a velvety brown robe past her hips.

Kim’s Entire Set Costs Less Than $50

If you were wondering whether her exact set is still available to shop, you’re in luck. It’s available and, actually, it’s currently on sale. Her balconette bra is marked down to $30 from its original $58. Her thong, on the other hand, is currently discounted to $8 (from $16).

More Undies, Ahead

Her matching set wasn’t the only undies-centric campaign image. In another photo, Kardashian sported only a tan SKIMS’ Fits Everything Bandeau, which retails for $28.

In the final pic, the SKIMS founder wore a mock neck bodysuit with long sleeves. She wore the $40 item (originally priced at $78) in a light beige hue and paired it with white slippers.

BRB, shopping.