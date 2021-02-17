Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Subtly Went Instagram Official

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182's Travis Barker's relationship was first confirmed on Jan. 24 with People reporting that the pair had already been together for about two months. But their bond had been brewing since long before that. They've been close for some time with dating rumors stemming from 2019 and Entertainment Tonight confirming that the two are actually neighbors in Calabasas, California. On Feb. 17, however, the couple finally decided to make their relationship Instagram official with a photo of their interlocked hands posted to Kardashian's account.

The photo is of Kardashian's heart-shaped, red-tip manicured hand holding Barker's tattooed hand and appears to have been taken in a car. Barker isn't tagged in the photo, but his tattoos are quite recognizable. Also, he reposted the photo to his Instagram Story and left a heart in her comments. Expressing their excitement and support, Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Kerr also dropped hearts in the comment section, and Kardashian's friend Addison Rae wrote, "THIS."

While the glamorous Poosh founder and punk rocker may seem like an unlikely pairing, their connection actually goes way back. Barker was first linked to the Kardashian family in 2006; he was dating Paris Hilton while Kim was iconically her friend and closet organizer. In fact, after appearing in his own reality show Meet The Barkers, the Blink-182 drummer apparently encouraged the family to launch Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Fast forward to 2017, when Barker revealed to ET that his family occasionally hosts dinners with Kourtney's family. He began appearing on KUWTK the same year, and his relationship with Kourtney only grew to the romantic state it's in today.

Now, here's hoping she follows in Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's footsteps and makes an appearance in one of Barker's upcoming music videos.