An unlikely pairing is breaking the internet: Kourtney Kardashian and Julia Fox. If you don’t keep up with the Kardashians, Kourtney’s sister Kim was previously married to Kanye West. And after their divorce in 2021, the rapper infamously dated Fox in 2022, making headlines for their matching ’fits before breaking up six weeks later. If you’ve been wondering whether there’s beef between the reality TV clan and the Uncut Gems star, the answer is there isn’t... at least not with Kourtney.

On May 9, the two tag-teamed in a campaign for Kardashian’s vitamins and supplements brand, Lemme. In the video, Kardashian sends Fox a bottle of Lemme Play, the brand’s newest “intimacy” gummies, which drop on May 13. According to Kardashian’s spiel, side effects of the circulation-boosting supplement may include “uncontrollable pleasure, a reawakened libido, and a reminder that you come first. Literally.” Naturally, their boudoir-themed ’fits perfectly matched the product’s spice level.

Kourtney’s Furry Lingerie Moment

In the campaign, Kardashian was propped atop a pink bed bedecked in silk sheets. Matching her surroundings, she wore a look straight out of the lingerie drawer: a strapless corset in a similarly rosy color palette. The piece, which slid down to her hips, featured a fur-trimmed neckline and an exaggerated cinched waist.

The Poosh founder paired it with matching fur-trimmed opera gloves and zebra print boy shorts that were barely visible under the corset.

Julia’s Naked Bathtub Look

Fox, meanwhile, was even more naked. Throughout the entire video, she was soaking in a bathtub, presumably undressed, with her hair in a messy top bun.

The Internet Is In Shock

After the video dropped on Instagram, in-the-know fans flocked to the comments section to share their shock at the matchup. One commenter wrote, “Wait what Kanye’s ex? kourt is wild for this but hey go kourt doing iconic sh*t.” One assumed it was payback, writing, “Getting back at Ye in the most professional but great marketing style.” Another voiced what many are wondering: “I need to know how Kim feels about this.”

Truly a pairing no one saw coming. *Wink*