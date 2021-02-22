Everything You Need To Know About Kanye West's Dating Life Post-Divorce

Page Six first reported the earth-shattering news of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's imminent divorce on Jan. 6, and apparently, it's been in the works for quite some time. According to multiple sources, Kardashian hadn't been seen wearing her wedding ring ahead of the official confirmation that came on Feb. 19, and West had spent most of his time on the couple's ranch in Wyoming in order for the couple to prepare for their separate lives while they sort out divorce plans. The publication also revealed that Kardashian hired Hollywood's go-to defense attorney Laura Wasser, who inspired Laura Dern's role in Marriage Story and notably has her clients sign confidentiality agreements to carry out divorce cases quietly.

Following the initial announcement of Kardashian and West's split, rumors of the Yeezus rapper's next fling began swirling around the internet. Like all viral rumors nowadays, this one started with a TikTok posted by user Ava Louise (@realavalouiise), whom you may remember from her last infamous post, in which she licked a toilet seat for the "Coronavirus Challenge" back in April. She posted a video to her profile on Jan. 4 and said:

"Now that Kim's finally doing this, I can spill the tea that I've been holding onto for months. This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye's been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru — male beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for a while."

The rumors were completely false, but that didn't stop other TikTokers from building on the theory, including @pattypopculture, who alleged that the unnamed paramour is YouTuber and makeup guru Jeffree Star. He posted a video the same day alongside the caption: "These new rumors may have more to them than you think. They are unconfirmed rumors tho. Absolutely nothing is confirmed."

In his video, @pattypopculture reiterated Ava Louise's claims and added that Star recently bought a house in Wyoming in August — while West has been residing there. He also alleged that the two are living in the same gated community.

Despite the fact that no official source was attached to either TikTok video, the rumor began blowing up on social media almost immediately. Later that day, while insurrectionists broke into the United States Capitol building, Jeffree Star figured it was the perfect time to engage with the baseless rumor and posted a selfie to Twitter, writing, "I'm ready for Sunday Service."

Star's Tweet wasn't his last time addressing the topic. He then posted a 23-minute-long video to YouTube in which he debunked the allegation, calling it "the dumbest sh*t I've ever read in my entire life." He expressed confusion at the connection between himself and the rapper, asking, "How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state? Whatever." He then concluded, saying, "Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men, me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny."

While other details of West's relationship status are currently unknown, a source close to Kardashian told E! News on Feb. 20 that she "isn't ready to date and is not focused on dating yet." The source continued, "She's had a rough year and wants to focus on herself and her kids right now."