Something about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship feels very retro and it’s not just because he’s a drummer for Blink 182. Kardashian’s date night outfits, when out with her new beau, give off major 2000s fashion vibes. She reaches for some of the major trends of the decade — like halter necklines and metallic shimmer — to great effect. The going-out wardrobe of the early naughties is flirty and festive enough to feel perfect for every type of date night.

Though Kardashian’s wardrobe of years prior felt very ‘90s, with her affinity for all-black, leather, and high-waisted mom jeans, these days she’s looking toward a different decade. When Kardashian steps out, she’s all about corsetry, shiny fabrics, and memorable and revealing necklines.

Even her accessories game has fans reminiscing about days past, with the same statement belts and strappy stillettos that reigned once before. Her most 2000s accessory moment of all time, however, came by way of a Dior saddle bag. With a slip dress and cowboy boots, it felt retro in the best way possible.

Kourtney’s throwback looks run the gamut from the ultra comfy to the barely-there swimwear, loving both corseted after-hours looks and retro sweatsuits with equal fervor.

From halter gowns to metallic cocktail dresses, take a trip through some of Kourtney Kardashian’s best 2000s looks in the past few years. And maybe recreate one or two for a date night of your own.

Dior Saddle Bag Instagram.com/@travisbarker Kourtney loves a slip dress, even for a horseback ride in Mexico. She styled her bright red silk mini with a Dior saddle bag and western-inspired cowboy boots for her most 2000s outfit yet.

Corsetry Jeff Bottari/UFC/Getty Images The corset was ubiquitous in the 2000s, and Kourtney is embracing the style today with fervor. She wore a one-shoulder top with boning and a high ponytail for an appearance at a UFC event with Barker by her side. And it’s a date night outfit staple she often repeats.

Halter Neckline Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kardashian is a big fan of the halter neckline, and her leather slinky dress takes the trend to a new level of nostalgia. Add in the strappy stilettos, and you have a date night look that feels current and timeless at the same time.

Metallic Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Though her flared pants give a nod to the ‘70s, the allover metallic pinstripes on Kardashian’s suit for the People’s Choice Awards feels decidedly 2000s.

Statement Belt Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The belt was a major, if puzzling, trend of the 2000s. People wrapped it around dresses, tops, jumpsuits, and more, even wearing it around their bare torso once (talking about you, Carrie Bradshaw). Here, Kourtney embraces the look with a burgundy suit with a statement belt that can’t help but claim the spotlight.

One-Shoulder Top Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The one-shouldered neckline is a 2000s staple, and Kardashian wears it on the regular. Her white crop top here could be straight out of 2005.

Latex Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Few materials scream 2000s quite like latex. For the Balenciaga show in Paris in 2020, Kourtney and sister Kim embraced the material in coordinating skin-tight separates.

Tube Top Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images The tube top was a staple of the 2000s and Kardashian gives it a sophisticated upgrade with this sleek midi dress and her go-to strappy sandals.

Clear Shoes Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kardashian makes the shoe trend de rigeur in the early naughties — jelly sandals — come back to life with these chic PVC pumps.