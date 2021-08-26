Something about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship feels very retro and it’s not just because he’s a drummer for Blink 182. Kardashian’s date night outfits, when out with her new beau, give off major 2000s fashion vibes. She reaches for some of the major trends of the decade — like halter necklines and metallic shimmer — to great effect. The going-out wardrobe of the early naughties is flirty and festive enough to feel perfect for every type of date night.
Though Kardashian’s wardrobe of years prior felt very ‘90s, with her affinity for all-black, leather, and high-waisted mom jeans, these days she’s looking toward a different decade. When Kardashian steps out, she’s all about corsetry, shiny fabrics, and memorable and revealing necklines.
Even her accessories game has fans reminiscing about days past, with the same statement belts and strappy stillettos that reigned once before. Her most 2000s accessory moment of all time, however, came by way of a Dior saddle bag. With a slip dress and cowboy boots, it felt retro in the best way possible.
Kourtney’s throwback looks run the gamut from the ultra comfy to the barely-there swimwear, loving both corseted after-hours looks and retro sweatsuits with equal fervor.
From halter gowns to metallic cocktail dresses, take a trip through some of Kourtney Kardashian’s best 2000s looks in the past few years. And maybe recreate one or two for a date night of your own.