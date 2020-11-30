Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits Are Just $20 For Cyber Monday

Beauty lovers who have waited until the online shopping holiday are in luck. The Kylie Cosmetics Cyber Monday sale is giving shoppers a 30% discount sitewide, and you've still got time to shop. Time to stock up on those famous lip kits, Kylie fans.

The Kylie Cosmetics' Black Friday sale — which started Nov. 25 — has now been rolled into a Cyber Monday deal. Everything on the celebrity brand's website is marked down 30%, which means matte lip kits for just over $20, palettes for under $30, and blushes for less than $13. Yes, the prices are great (and it's super easy to shop with no code required for the discount), but the best part is that the sale is extra long. Fans of the brand have until 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 1 to grab all of their must-have Kylie Cosmetics products for less.

It's not just Kylie Cosmetics that is hosting a sale, either. Jenner's sister brand — Kylie Skin — is also offering Cyber Monday deals. Just like Kylie Cosmetics, you can score 30% off the entire collection of skin care essentials. If you've always wanted to try Jenner's skin care range or are already a fan looking to restock, now is the perfect time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.