Hailey Bieber has graciously provided a holiday photo dump for fans — and for that, we must be thankful. The skincare maven posted a roundup of pics from her holiday in Aspen with besties Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus, her New Year’s Eve celebration with hubby Justin.

Even in the snowy hills of Colorado, the model was giving body-ody-ody. For a New Year’s Eve party, she rocked a skin-tight, black Mugler mini-dress with strategically-placed cut-outs all over the front and back. The artistic holes created a sultry, strappy effect that gave the gown extra interest — the little black dress, elevated. As the focal point, the Mugler creation also featured an exposed thong detail, already built right in to the dress. (Cut out the middle man, amiright?!)

Bieber kept her accessories minimal, pairing the saucy dress with thick, gold earrings encrusted with diamonds. The vintage-inspired jewelry complimented her ultra-modern dress flawlessly — though, on Instagram Stories, she swapped the earrings out for simple gold hoops, her usual go-to.

In a joyful video she shared from the evening’s festivities, fans can take in the rest of Bieber’s look. For added warmth and style, the model added sheer black tights and pastel Moon Boots to go with her look.