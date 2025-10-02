Kylie Jenner may be modeling some of the season’s most coveted designs at Paris Fashion Week over the next few days, but the cosmetics maven isn’t one to discount the importance of a glam beat and the lingerie she’s wearing underneath.

While preparing for her front-row appearance at Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2026 show on Wednesday, Oct. 1, Jenner continued to cement herself as *that girl* while giving fans a close-up look at her fashion week getting-ready process.

The Khy founder showed that her PFW beauty and figure-hugging undergarments aren’t playing second fiddle (and, arguably, can make the lewk come to life) as she dropped some lingerie photos on Instagram. Documenting her first day in Paris, she got ready for her first star-studded fashion showcase with the help of her glam squad — and the process was too good not to share on the grid.

Joining stars like Pamela Anderson, Kesha, and Paris Jackson, Jenner was photographed at the star-studded Pavillon Vendome event in a signature color and figure-skimming silhouette. The star’s bodycon LBD hugged every curve from its plunging neckline, which was accentuated with delicate criss-cross straps on the shoulders, to its midi-length fit and flare hemline.

However, Jenner hinted that she was even more a fan of the lingerie look underneath, as she kicked off a photo dump of her “best day ever” in Paris with a sultry photo of her wearing nothing but her underwear and peep-toe heels.

Kylie Jenner’s Black Lingerie Set Instagram/Kylie Jenner Jenner posted a recap of her first day at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, Oct. 2, stunning in a plunging black bra paired with matching black panties. Holding a glass of chilled rosé in one hand, the reality star perched on the edge of her black makeup chair while showing off her toned body with her white bathrobe underneath her. Because one thirst trap just wasn’t enough, Jenner went on to have a full photoshoot in her skivvies, playfully posing with her wine glass by her mouth as she showed off different angles of her hair, makeup, and shoes (a pair of black patent leather peep-toe heels).