When Kylie Jenner showed up at the 2025 Met Gala solo on Monday, May 5, some expressed their disappointment that Timothée Chalamet wasn’t there as her plus-one. Little did everyone know that the pair would make their red carpet debut just two days later.

Despite being an item for over two years, they’ve kept their romance on the down-low for a good chunk of that time. In fact, they avoid public scrutiny as much as possible by purposely skipping joint red carpet appearances. Even when the reality TV star attends awards shows to support her man, she does so sneakily, secretly entering the premises and slipping into the seat beside him.

All that changed on Wednesday, May 7, when the pair finally hard launched their relationship.

Kylie’s Sideboob-Baring Dress

Jenner jetted off to Italy to attend the 70th David Di Donatello Awards, where Chalamet was being honored. To commemorate the milestone in their relationship, the Khy founder walked the red carpet in a glamorous, form-fitting little black dress from Schiaparelli, one of her go-to designers.

Though LBDs are relatively simple, especially compared to her collection of archival couture, she chose one that was intricately crafted. She wore a halter neckline with a criss-cross back that featured a deep, deep plunge and showed off sideboob. Textured appliqués were sewn onto the length of the floor-length mesh number to mimic a floral pattern.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for her glam, she kept it sleek with a whiff of Old Hollywood styling. She carried a black minaudière blanketed in ornate gold beading, and skipped the jewelry, save for mismatched sculptural gold and pearl earrings imbued with Schiaparelli’s whimsical sensibilities. One side featured a tubular gold piece with a pearly sphere, while the other looked like a gilded hand holding onto her ear with a larger, tear-shaped pearl dangler.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: His Look

Even Chalamet seemed to take their joint outing seriously, looking even more dapper than usual. Though the duo has attended the same events in the past, their looks never fully matched. Not this time. The Dune actor dressed in the same all-black color palette as his girlfriend in a black button-down and an inky velvet pantsuit.

To add a bit of oomph to the sleek Tom Ford number, he added a long white floral corsage.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

A joint slay.