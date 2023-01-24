In a classic little sister move, Kylie Jenner stepped out during Paris Couture Week in a dress that looked like it was plucked directly from Kim Kardashian’s fashion archives.

Following a headline-making appearance at the Schiaparelli show, where the beauty mogul donned a fierce lion head gown, Jenner was spotted en route to her hotel wearing a bright blue bodycon number. Upon first glance, I couldn’t help but notice the long-sleeve, ankle-length dress bared a striking resemblance to the vibrant aqua gown Kardashian rocked at Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars party last year.

The gowns are nearly identical — the only real difference being that Kardashian’s iteration featured gloves and a longer hem, with a dramatic trailing train. They even accessorized similarly, both adding futuristic, wrap-around sunglasses.

Incidentally, Jenner also styled her clingy blue dress with a pair of boots Kardashian was obsessed with back in 2012 — Givenchy’s Shark Lock Boots. She donned a sparkly, Barbie pink version of the famous boots, which are defined by their unique fold-over silhouette and logo-stamped padlock.

Jenner’s entire ‘fit — including her cool silver necklace — is from Givenchy’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection. (Her bold sunglasses and black handbag were Givenchy, too.) Peep their twin looks ahead.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images