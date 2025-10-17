Kylie Cosmetics fans aren’t the only ones nostalgic for King Kylie — Kylie Jenner is, too. Spurred by a major milestone, aka Kylie Cosmetics’ 10th anniversary, the youngest member of the KarJenner clan has been throwing it back to her iconic mid-2010s phase, marked by her bold, ever-changing hair colors. She’s commemorating the occasion by dropping a limited-edition collection, out on Saturday, Oct. 18, inspired by the era, which includes eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, and the OG products that started her billion-dollar empire, lip kits.

That’s not all she’s selling, either. Since she’s also a ready-to-wear entrepreneur, this blast-from-the-past collection dabbled into merch, which includes some iconic King Kylie homage pieces she modeled herself.

Kylie’s Bodycon Dress

Part of her highly successful business MO is starring in her brands’ campaigns and teasing the drops days ahead of launch. She’s been leaning into the same strategy for the King Kylie collection, unveiling new campaign photos and details nearly daily. On Thursday, Oct. 16, she announced that she’s not just releasing makeup, she’s also dropping an accompanying merch line. Think: T-shirts, caps, and tube tops with the word “KING,” loungewear blanketed in the brand’s logo, and items that bear her image, particularly a photo of her with pink hair from way back when.

The one piece I can’t stop thinking about is a teeny bodycon dress. Jenner, like her older siblings, has always been a fan of the form-fitting style. Through this drop, her fans can dress exactly like her. In the photo, she wore one with the teeniest, itty-bittiest hemline and featured a deep scoop neckline. Toward the bottom half of the shirt was her cotton candy-haired image with a black beanie.

If a bodycon dress isn’t quite your thing, the drop also includes a tote bag boasting a similar photo. Extremely limited, the products are only available at the label’s Los Angeles pop-up tomorrow.

Her Cutout Dress

When she’s not rocking a bodycon with her face on it, she’s wearing one in latex. A day prior to sharing her white dress, Jenner shared a different fitted micro-mini look, and it was notches spicier. Crafted in black latex, it featured a series of three wide diamond-shaped cutouts along her torso, giving it a skin-baring, underboob-revealing detail.

She paired the teeny number with black peep-toes and frosted herself in sparkly diamond jewelry on her neck, wrists, and fingers.

The bodycon look is so back.