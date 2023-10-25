It was only a matter of time, wasn’t it? Taking to Instagram on Oct. 24, Kylie Jenner revealed she has a clothing brand on the way.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder casually announced her latest business venture on Tuesday, sharing a post simply captioned, “meet khy” with her nearly 400 million followers. Alongside the short-and-sweet note, Jenner posed on the floor wearing a dramatic black leather trench coat with nothing but glossy red stilettos.

Kylie's Spicy Leather Look

Giving a first glimpse at Khy’s product offerings, Jenner donned a luxe-looking trench featuring ’80s-inspired exaggerated shoulders and zipper details throughout. Not just for show, the design detail allows the wearer to choose how to style it; Jenner, for example, wore the versatile coat with both sides of the hem unzipped (sans pants) to serve a leggy look.

The reality star then completed the saucy moment with Ferragamo’s Eva pumps in flame red ($980). The shoes boast a sharp, pointed toe and an angular heel meant to resemble Ferragamo’s signature F wedge.

Plucked from the Italian brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection, the patent leather style was just bold enough to pop, without taking too much attention away from the jacket (AKA, the star of the show).

Everything We Know About Khy

First and foremost, the brand’s name: Khy. According to a press release, the moniker is a play on her nickname Ky. Why did she add an ‘h,’ you ask? Well, the English meaning of the name Khy is associated with “fortune, health, and spirituality," something Kylie wanted to her brand to represent.

Khy’s introductory collection will be comprised of 12 unique items created in collaboration with Namilia, a Berlin-based brand known for their statement-making leather designs. Per the release, this will be Khy’s MO, with regular collabs — with other designers, tastemakers, and fashion brands — launching regularly.

Kylie, Fashion King: "It seems like a natural progression — based on Kylie Jenner's recent fashion renaissance and presence in the industry — that she’d develop her own fashion brand. The inaugural piece is a classic Kylie look: a dramatic leather trench. I’m expecting an edgy, elevated collection with luxe fabrics and daring silhouettes." — Copelyn Bengel, Accessories Editor

Taking inspiration from Jenner’s posh personal style, fans can expect faux leather coats, pants, and tops, as well as base layers, priced between $48 and $198. Similar to her sisters’ clothing brands, each piece will be offered in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

Khy.com

“Khy is a homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion,” Jenner said in a press statement. “We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a designer brand, with creativity and quality at a better price.”

There’s no word yet on what barriers Khy will be breaking, but the debut collection will officially launch on November 1st. Fans can sign up for notifications on khy.com.

The Family Business

Already an accomplished beauty mogul herself, Jenner’s decision to launch her own fashion label feels only natural — especially when you consider the success of both Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and Khloe’s Good American.

This line is just another extension of the ever-growing Kardashian-Jenner empire. First: the fashion market, beauty industry, reality TV, and legal space. Then: the world.