It’s no secret that the KarJenner clan loves latex, the shiny, body-clinging fabric. In the 2010s, Kim Kardashian practically became synonymous with the material. Khloé wasn’t far behind either; she even imparted this nugget of style wisdom to her social media followers in 2016: “When in Vegas wear latex.” More recently, it appears as though the latex-wearing baton has been picked up by their youngest sib, Kylie Jenner.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has embraced the style in the past year, wearing plunging options to her pop-up events and vacations. As with any style Jenner loves, she tends to share it with her fans via Khy collections. Enter: the new Khy X POSTER GIRL drop, a capsule of latex bodycon pieces.

Kylie’s Cleavage-Baring Plunge

On Friday, March 14, Jenner teased the new collab collection in partnership with London-based label POSTER GIRL. Known for its uber-spicy ensembles, the British brand has racked up several notable fans, including Emily Ratajkowski and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Jenner waxed poetic about her love for the label in her caption, writing, “I’ve always adored @poster__girl__official, but I really fell in love with their latex pieces. They make me feel so confident and sexy.”

Naturally, she modeled some looks from the collab, including a little black dress that was all sorts of risqué. It featured slinky straps and an ankle-length hem. Latex is typically unforgivingly tight, and this was no different. It clung to her body like it was corseted. It also featured one key defining detail: The neckline was a plunge so wide and deep that practically half of her breasts were exposed.

A Moment For Her Shoe

Ever the styling genius, Jenner leaned in on the sheen and slipped on peep-toe wedges in the same satiny hue. Plus, they’re on trend. Per runways, the concave heel is an up-and-coming style this spring. Naturally, she’s already eons ahead of the curve.

Plungier & Plungier

Jenner teased fans with another dress from the collection and, somehow, it was even spicier than the last. Thanks to the criss-cross halter strap, the fiery number featured a massive keyhole cutout that dipped so low, it nearly reached her navel. Like her above ’fit, it too flaunted major décolletage.

Jenner might just turn us all into latex fans.