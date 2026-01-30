The Kardashian-Jenners are branching out into acting. After Kim Kardashian made headlines for her performance in All’s Fair, the Hulu legal drama directed by Ryan Murphy, Kendall Jenner’s comedic chops are taking the internet by storm in her Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl commercial.

The latest sibling to follow in their footsteps is Kylie Jenner, who starred in The Moment, Charli XCX’s mockumentary. To commemorate her acting debut, the youngest KarJenner sister pulled up to the Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, Jan. 29, in a head-turning look fit for a star.

Kylie’s Low-Rise Moment

It’s unclear whether the Kylie Cosmetics founder already knew she needed an outfit for the fête when she attended Paris Fashion Week last October. But she did end up falling in love with a look while sitting front row at Maison Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. Three months later, Jenner pulled up to her movie premiere (!!) in the exact ensemble, albeit with a KarJenner touch.

On top, she wore a textured cream high-neck halter crop with voluminous cascading ruffles. It gave the appearance of a flower with lush petals. Akin to how it was styled on the runway, which marked Glenn Martens’ debut for Margiela, Jenner wore it with a flowy black satin skirt that featured a thick cream waistband accented with black lace.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Unlike the runway look, which featured the skirt hiked up right where the top ended, Jenner pulled the skirt down for a navel-baring, low-rise moment.

She completed the ensemble with a massive, two-stone diamond ring on one hand and equally hefty diamond stud earrings, which shone extra bright against her slicked-back bun.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

A Second Margiela Look

After the premiere, Jenner grabbed dinner at LA hot spot Craig’s before heading to the after-party at Chateau Marmont in another Margiela stunner. This one, however, was plucked straight from the archives. The Sprinter founder wore a dress form-inspired top from the Fall/Winter 1997 collection, which retails on the secondhand market for an eye-watering $20,750.

While it’s typically styled completely fastened, Jenner gave it a skin-baring detail by popping a few hooks open for a DIY keyhole cutout. She also paired it with a leather pencil skirt (totally on-brand for the Khy founder) and pointed-toe pumps.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

She may be an actor now, but she’s still a fashion girl.