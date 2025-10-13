Ready to feel old? Kylie Cosmetics officially turns 10 next month. Back in 2015, an 18-year-old Kylie Jenner changed the beauty landscape forever when she launched her eponymous makeup brand. Now a 1.2 billion-dollar empire owner, the reality TV star harnessed the power of social media to introduce her iconic lip kits with a direct-to-consumer model.

To celebrate her label’s 10th anniversary, she launched a new campaign that recreated her most famous persona: King Kylie.

Kylie’s Leather Bra & Shorts

Over the weekend, Jenner teased the upcoming limited-edition King Kylie collection, out on Saturday, Oct. 18. The items include an eyeshadow palette inspired by her many daring hair colors, a highlighter, lipgloss shades, and a few of her legendary lip kits, reminiscent of her first-ever shades. To accompany the drop, she starred in a “Glosses Part 2: King Kylie Returns” short film. While the video was all about makeup, it was her fashion that drew me in.

The storyline follows Jenner’s journey in jail. Her crimes? Multiple counts of “being the baddest b*tch on earth, slaying 24/7, just being an all-around impressive young lady,” and completely flipping “the cosmetics industry on its head.” Later in the video, she eventually gets freed and picked up by another icon (but more on that later).

In the first scene, where she was being interrogated and charged, she donned a leather halter bra with criss-cross straps around the waist, which she paired with equally edgy leather pants and peep-toe mules.

Leather Bras Were Her “Prison” Uniform

In another scene, she’s handcuffed before being escorted out of the facility. She practically turned the prison’s hallways into a runway when she strutted in a teeny black leather bra with a deep scoop neck and the shortest matching shorts. She accessorized with fishnet tights, slingbacks, and a whole slew of silver chains and jewelry.

If you look closely, the pop of color in her otherwise all-black ‘fit was courtesy of her hair’s teal ombré streaks, which referenced one of her most iconic “King Kylie” hair colors.

In the final scene, she changes into her only non-black ‘fit: an all-beige, all-python look. Like her first two numbers, she wore a leather bra top and paired it with pants that boasted a similar animal print. It’s the look she wore to ride her getaway car, driven by none other than her mom, Kris Jenner.

This deserves an Emmy.