Kylie Jenner Just Started A New Swim Trend: Wearing Two Bottoms At Once

It’s officially a Sprinter summer — if Kylie Jenner has anything to do with it, at least. The reality star kicked off seltzer season with a slew of sizzling hot campaigns that showed all the ways she will be cooling off this summer (read: bikinis and Sprinter).

Between channeling supermodel Cindy Crawford in that iconic Pepsi commercial from 1992, with curlers in her hair, Jenner is making a name for herself in the adult beverage space. In her last two campaigns, the Kylie Cosmetics founder tapped longtime BFFs Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel to model alongside her.

Thus far, all of her Sprinter campaigns have leaned heavily into the swimwear aesthetic. One of the ads included the trio all wearing silver swimsuits in different cuts and silhouettes, whereas, the most recent involved a bit of bikini bottom layering.

Kylie’s Layered Swimsuit Look

Jenner posted a photo dump to Instagram wearing a royal-blue bikini with an additional pair of taupe-colored bottoms layered underneath. The mogul and her friends all wore different colored swimsuits, a lá the Fanta girls of the ’90s. Karanikolaou was outfitted in orange and Villarroel in green — each breaking open a similarly-colored Sprinter.

Though the range in color is not necessarily revolutionary, the fact that they were each wearing two pairs of bikini bottoms absolutely was. Each wore two pairs of contrasting metallic bottoms, layered on top of each other. It’s a clever swim hack, I’ll be trying ASAP.

A seltzer mogul and trendsetter, all in one.