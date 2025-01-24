As one of the most memorable trends of 2024, you probably didn’t expect to see the “mob wife aesthetic” make a comeback in 2025. But if there’s one celeb who can revive an old trend, it’s Kylie Jenner.

After putting her own spin on the craze during a recent Aspen getaway, the Kylie Cosmetics founder just channeled her inner Carmela Soprano once again with her latest Khy campaign.

Kylie’s “Mob Wife” Fur Coat

On Jan. 23, Jenner shared a series of photos from her upcoming Khy drop. In the pics, the 27-year-old sports an oversized faux fur coat that boasts a rich brown color.

Rather than building an entire outfit around the coat, Jenner kept the styling minimal with a pair of sheer tights and black pointed-toe stilettos.

“Introducing the latest from KHY: wardrobe essentials reimagined in faux fur and leather. Effortless, elevated, and perfect for every occasion — this collection is designed to make a statement wherever you go,” she captioned the post.

Early access for the drop begins on Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. PT. on the Khy website.

Traditionally, mob wife glam includes a flipped-under bob and smooth, rounded bangs à la Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface, but Jenner opted to style her signature black tresses in voluminous loose curls instead.

She Recreated The Look In Aspen

This isn’t the first time Jenner has worn a fur coat with tights. In fact, it’s not even the first time this month.

Rather than jetting off to a tropical locale to escape the chilly January weather, Jenner leaned into the winter vibes even further during recent a trip to Aspen, Colorado. On the vacay, Jenner (along with bestie Hailey Bieber and sister Kendall) turned the snowy ski town into her own personal runway as she strutted through the streets in a black fur overcoat, tights, and a similar pair of pointed-toe heels.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

If the co-sign from Jenner is any indication, the “mob wife” aesthetic isn’t going anywhere.