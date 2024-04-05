Winter 2024 was defined by various micro trends inspired by the “mob wife” aesthetic (see: XXL faux-fur coats, chunky French tip nails). And now, the latest look associated with the vibe is giving serious hair inspiration.

Meet The “Mob Wife Bob”

Dubbed the “mob wife bob,” the buzzy chop is inspired by Scarface’s Elvira Hancock, played by Michelle Pfeiffer in the 1983 Miami-set film. In the movie, Pfeiffer’s character wears her shoulder-length blonde hair in a flipped-under bob, along with smooth, rounded bangs.

Actor Florence Pugh directly referenced the on-screen moment when she attended Tiffany’s flagship store opening in 2023, with her makeup artist for the evening describing the look as “Elvira from Scarface vibes.” And now, the styled chop is on the rise once again, with TikTokers and tastemakers alike adopting the statement-making look.

“The mob wife bob is a classic, lightly layered bob haircut but with serious volume and sass,” says celebrity hairstylist and Alfaparf Milano ambassador Mark Townsend. “This bob is styled as if you just had a great blowout — it’s very full and has lots of movement.”

While the nostalgic ’do is having its moment in 2024, it’s not the first time A-listers have drawn inspiration from Pfeiffer’s Scarface look.

“In the late ’80s and early ’90s, we saw this look a lot in films and on runways,” says Townsend. “I will never forget Naomi Campbell walking the Versace runway, locked arm in arm with her fellow supermodels lip-syncing to George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ with her flippy bob bouncing with each step.”

In other words, the “mob wife bob” might be particularly buzzy now, but the look has been an it girl staple for a long, long time.

How To Style The Flippy Bob At Home

The “mob wife bob” cut is fit for a high-fashion runway, but Townsend says the voluminous look is also easy to recreate at home.

“This is a very classic bob haircut,” he says. “Cut the length an inch or so below the chin so that, when styled, it will fall at the chin. Add some layers at the top for volume and movement while keeping the ends blunt.”

Townsend says the best part about the look is that people with the shoulder-length cut can easily recreate the vibe in just a few steps at home.

“This style requires volume, so start by applying volumizing mousse to damp hair — my favorite is the Hours Full-Time Plumping Mousse ($27) — then blow dry with a small round brush or the blow dry brush you like.”

Once your hair is fully dry, Townsend recommends rolling your ends inward — either by way of a styling brush or hair rollers — to achieve those bouncy flips that dance around the shoulders. Allow your ’do to then cool for a few minutes to set the style.

Lastly, Townsend amps up the volume and shine. “My secret to lots of volume is spraying Olaplex Dry Shampoo ($30) on the roots, and then backcombing or teasing. What makes the ‘mob wife bob’ modern is a healthy shine, so finish with the Alfaparf Milano Semi di Lino Cristalli Spray ($28) for lots of shine, without weighing down the hair.”

Et voilà.