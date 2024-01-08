Kylie Jenner is at the Golden Globes. I repeat: Kylie Jenner is at the Golden Globes.

After skipping the red carpet altogether, Kylie Jenner was spotted inside the Los Angeles soirée supporting (and also making out with) her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. Though she missed the photo call, there’s no denying she came to serve.

Kylie’s Slinky Lace Number

Stepping out at the Golden Globe Awards for the first time since 2017, the mogul wore what appeared to be a see-through dress embellished with black lace and intricate beadwork.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner coordinated perfectly with the man of the hour: Timothée Chalamet. Also dressed in glimmering head-to-toe black, the actor was nominated for “Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film” for his colorful portrayal of Wonka’s famed chocolatier.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The gown’s sultry open back added even more drama to the look, scooping just about as low as you can go. Jenner merchandised the dress with a satin Jimmy Choo clutch and a diamond ear cuff.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: Timmy’s Blazer

Her beau was every bit the main character in a glistening black suit jacket covered in contrasting spots. Chalamet kept the rest of his Celine Homme ensemble simple with wool trousers, shiny Chelsea boots, and a black button-up opened to a deep V. The final touch was a chainlink necklace encrusted with black and white diamonds.

Not many can pull off a shimmery polka-dot tux — but then again, not everyone is Timothée Chalamet.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Safe to say the pair nailed their first awards show appearance.