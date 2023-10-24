On Oct. 20, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday with a star-studded bash and, naturally, little sis Kylie Jenner was the most stylish attendee.

Captured slipping out the back door of the party venue, Funke in Beverly Hills, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul donned an itty-bitty black dress for the special occasion — and broke a major fashion rule in the process.

Kylie’s Leather Micro Dress

When in doubt, you cannot wrong with a little black dress — it’s literally impossible. And that goes double during the month of October AKA spooky season. At Kim’s party, Kylie Jenner personified the fashion rule in a black leather mini dress with a super short hemline.

The skimpy, strapless number featured a long silver zip-up, front and center, with smaller zipper details on either side. She accessorized with sleek ‘90s-inspired shades and a tube-style shoulder bag from minimalist-favorite brand The Row, also in black leather.

From there, she slipped into strappy heels and a pair of semi-sheer black tights. Dubbed the ‘Bare’ sandals, due to their barely-there appearance, Jenner’s footwear of choice costs a cool $890 at retail.

Clearly loving her look, the reality star later shared a mirror selfie on Instagram posing in the spicy bodycon number.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A Fashion Sin Made Chic

Though she abided by the tried and true LBD rule, Jenner broke another in the process by pairing tights with open-toe sandals (typically, a fashion no-no). But in this case — with her inky nail polish to match — the look just worked.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

An Exception To The Rule: "Normally, tights are reserved only for knee-high boots, pointed-toe pumps, and select ballet flats. But Kylie proved that — much like white after labor day or wearing black with navy — all fashion rules are meant to be broken." — Kelsey Stiegman, Bustle’s Senior Fashion Editor

The Rest Of The Stylish Fam

Kendall Jenner was also in the building and looking fabulous as ever. The supermodel slipped into a turtleneck maxi dress covered in shimmering gold sequins. The shimmering, polka dot print was reminiscent of the tortoise shell sunglasses perched on her nose.

She styled the flashy design with strappy black leather sandals adorned with gold chain straps and a black leather Bottega Veneta ‘Mini Wallace’ bag ($2,200).

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The birthday girl stunned in a cherry red cut-out gown made to look like layered swimwear (with wet-look hair to match).

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, went with a bright white halter dress and cream-colored snake print pumps.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As for Kris Jenner, the matriarch dressed in black like her youngest daughter. Instead of a dress, though, she reached for a tuxedo-inspired, rosette-embellished romper with fishnet stockings and thigh-high boots.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Quite simply, they slayed.