Kylie Jenner Debuted Extra Long Bangs At Paris Fashion Week

With Paris Fashion Week’s start on Sept. 25, the industry’s most beloved A-listers, sought-after supermodels, and passionate fashion lovers alike have showed up and showed out in their most eye-catching looks.

Amidst her hotly anticipated Kylie Cosmetics Power Plush Longwear Concealer launch (which officially became shoppable on the morning of Sept. 27), Kylie Jenner took the opportunity to step out in the chic Parisian city to sit front row at a handful of star-studded shows.

Attending the Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2024 show — which, ICYWW, is the Sweden-based luxury fashion house that most recently tapped Jenner for its FW23 Denim collection — the Kylie Cosmetics founder arrived in a curve-hugging, bright red dress and matching red heels. Jenner was seated next to Rosalía.

Though her glam was largely covered by some oversized tinted glasses, her high-gloss, ’90s-esque contoured lip moment took centerstage. What’s more, the youngest Jenner looked brand new with her mermaid-length tresses styled in some undone waves, as well as some extra long wispy bangs that fell over her eyes.

Ariel Tejada, who is known as Jenner’s right-hand makeup artist, created the glossy glam look for the fashionable event, while Jesus Guerrero is the hairstylist to thank for her edgy, textured tresses.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Aside from trading up her signature extra-long nails in lieu of ultra-short “quiet luxury” manicures, Jenner has shared countless selfies throughout the summer months with very minimal makeup and low-key hair to match — marking her cottagecore beauty era (in her personal life, at least).

Her most recent appearance in Paris, however, is a reminder that the mom of two is undoubtedly a trend-setter in the world of high fashion, with a willingness to step outside of the norm in unique ways.