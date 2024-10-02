Coperni is always a Paris Fashion Week wild card. You can’t possibly imagine what to expect from the show, but you know it’s going to be epic.

Two years ago, the label shocked everyone when Bella Hadid stepped onto the Spring/Summer 2023 runway in nothing but panties and designers proceeded to spray an entire dress onto her. After mere minutes, the supermodel strutted in a fully formed off-the-shoulder number, henceforth dubbed the “spray dress.” Months later, in 2023, the label garnered buzz once again when it commissioned robot dogs to help models accessorize on the runway.

Nothing, however, can top this year’s show. As the last brand scheduled on the Spring/Summer 2025 roster, Coperni closed out PFW with a bang by setting up its catwalk in the happiest place on Earth: Disneyland (Paris).

Fashion Week and Disneyland aren’t often uttered in the same sentence, much less the same conversation. Coperni changed that. Apart from getting the fashion cadre to an amusement park, the brand tapped another A-lister to close out the show: Kylie Jenner.

Kylie’s Disney Princess Look

Jenner is no stranger to fashion week. As a certified fashion girl, she’s practically a front-row fixture every season. But it’s usually her big sis Kendall who monopolizes the runway. As of Tuesday, Oct. 1, Jenner officially made her Paris Fashion Week catwalk debut and closed fashion month in one fell swoop.

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jaws dropped when the Kylie Cosmetics mogul appeared on the runway wearing a strapless gown with a quasi-drop-waist. Befitting of the locale, the high-shine skirt ballooned into a ball gown, practically turning her into a Disney Princess. (That is, if there was ever a Disney Princess with a clothing line, a hit TV series, and a beauty empire.)

She even accessorized with opera gloves — black with leather arm cuff details — looking just about ready to attend a royal fête. While the traditional ball gowns Disney Princesses wear are pastel, romantic, and saccharine, Jenner’s look gave off cool-girl edge.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

It Was A Fashion Month High Point

Designers went all out this Spring/Summer 2025 season when it came to their shows’ location. From New York to Milan, the shows introduced new experiences, fun excursions, and idyllic locales. Nothing, however, can top this moment when Jenner walked against the backdrop of Disneyland Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the words of philosopher Kris Jenner, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie.”