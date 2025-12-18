Kylie Jenner doesn’t typically do froufrou. Even when her ensemble’s color is loud, like her recent orange ‘fit at the Marty Supreme premiere, the silhouette is relatively devoid of excess drama. (Think: monochromatic figure-hugging dresses with a spicy skin-baring detail or two.) Last night, however, she switched it up for Kylie Cosmetics’ holiday party and went full cabaret chic.

Kylie’s Feathery Gown

If there’s one thing a KarJenner can’t resist, it’s going all out for a holiday party, especially if it’s one of their own. Naturally, for Jenner’s own brand’s fête, she pulled out all the stops. She wore a halter dress with a ruched neckline that was fitted across the torso before billowing into a quasi-mermaid silhouette once it hit her knees. Instead of rocking metals or Santa reds like most holiday party attendees, her dress was crafted with an iridescent pink fabric that peered through the sheer gray overlay.

The flamboyant details came in the form of massive plumes that adorned her neck and curved from her back down to the front of her hips, giving major showgirl energy.

The burlesque-inspired aesthetic blew up in recent months, thanks in no small part to Taylor Swift’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. Since its October drop, the fashion cadre has held a certain fascination for the glitzy look, whose style DNA includes ostentatious feathers, dazzling embellishments, and fresh-from-the-boudoir pieces. It makes sense that Jenner would embrace the vibe. As someone who’s been on screen since she was little, the Khy founder has practically been performing for the public her entire life. What’s more showgirl than that?

A Moment For The Back

To add even more oomph to the already dramatic look, her dress also featured a backless detail, which began with massive side cutouts on either side of her torso. Showgirls do bare skin, so this tracks.

Honorable Mention: Her Beauty Look

Since her outfit was already ostentatious, Jenner balanced it out by skipping all forms of jewelry and keeping her hair slicked back in a bun. Even her makeup was more muted, with only hints of a blush, brown eyeshadow, and a satin pink lip. Her base, though? Absolutely dewy.