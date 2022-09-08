The One Beauty Treatment Kylie Jenner “Can't Live Without”

Kylie Jenner is a force to be reckoned with. Not only is the 25 year old mom-of-two filming the second season of Hulu’s hit series The Kardashians (premiering September 22), she’s also incredibly busy helming her billion dollar beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. While the mogul may have sold her 51 percent stake to major beauty brand Coty for a cool $600 million back in 2019, she’s still very much involved in and, not to mention, the face of her namesake brand. Take her recent appearance at the Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics event in Los Angeles as proof. The cameras were rolling and you better believe the whole family came out to support the launch of Kylie’s new Plumping Gloss — a sheer, balmy-feeling gloss that comes in six shades and plumps up lips with hyaluronic acid and peptides.

It was Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian (fully decked in their matching hot pink barbiecore outfits, by the way) who entered the building first, followed shortly after by the woman of the hour. Not one to shy away from a red carpet moment, Jenner arrived in a white shirt dress cinched together with a corset and a low cut neckline. “I feel like I’m trying to go a little edgy these days — and clean,” the Kardashians star exclusively told Bustle of her ever-evolving style. That juxtaposing aesthetic was mirrored in her glam for the evening: a neatly coiffed bun, blunt side-swept bangs, and a deep brown lip. “I’m always trying to elevate my look by trying to do new hair, makeup, and outfits that are out of my comfort zone,” she added.

When asked what makeup trend she’d never wear, Jenner coyly answered “never say never.” By her own admission, there are a lot of trends she favors now that she previously would never try. Topping that list: “really dark lip liner or not wearing lash extensions — like just having my natural lash,” she lists. Jenner also hinted that she’d be open to a brand collaboration with her love and father of her children, rapper Travis Scott. “Travis is very creative at coming up with new ideas. It would be cool to design packaging with him,” she revealed. If you’ve seen any of the streetwear collabs he’s done under his Cactus Jack brand, you’d agree he’s got quite the eye. And in an alternate universe, the youngest Kardashian sister would also love to team up with a fellow icon: the one and only Marilyn Monroe. “She’s obviously known for her lipstick, so that would be a dream,” she says.

If you’re wondering what beauty treatment Kylie prioritizes, she, without hesitation, responded, “I can’t live without nails — it’s once a week for me.” As for polish trends she’s loving, she excitedly pointed out her light pink chrome set. “I love chrome — shoutout to my girl Hailey [Bieber]...it’s honestly just really clean,” she said. For something more daring, she’ll opt for “classic red” — perhaps another nod to Marilyn Monroe (who often sported the shade in the ‘50s). Last but not least, it’s all about the nail shape. “For shape I do oval — always,” she says.