Kylie Jenner’s Red Latex Dress Follows A Years-Old Kardashian Family Rule

Everyone knows that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but there’s a lesser-known rule in the Kardashian-Jenner family handbook: “When in Vegas wear latex.” Khloé Kardashian introduced the rule in a 2016 tweet after learning it from celebrity stylist Monica Rose, and her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, appears to have taken note.

Kylie’s Red Latex Dress

Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner did the rounds in Las Vegas on May 10, kicking off summer as they promoted their respective beverage brands, 818 Tequila and Sprinter. Both served literally and figuratively: Kylie showed out in a knee-length, body-hugging red latex dress, and Kendall kept it simple in One Mile’s Benny strapless top and matching skort.

Kylie posted photos on Instagram after and called it a “sister work day.” The two were tagged at Marquee Dayclub’s Summer Kickoff, Liv Beach at Fontainebleau, and Virgin Hotels’ Kassi Beach Club. Neither look necessarily screamed “pool party,” but the two looked summer-ready as they passed out drinks to excited partygoers.

Not surprisingly, big sis Khloé seemed to approve of Kylie’s latex look. She praised both of her little sisters in the comments of Kylie’s post, writing, “Yep…. you two are perfect.” Numerous fans agreed, including one who wrote, “Vegas looks great on you two.”

Embracing Latex

Not everyone is daring enough to wear latex, but Kylie and her sisters have been making the material work for them for years now. It may even be a particular favorite of hers when it comes to dressing up for Sprinter events. When Kylie launched the vodka soda line in March, she wore a black latex bodysuit and pencil skirt from Alaïa’s Winter-Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Kylie Jenner at her Sprinter launch event Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On both occasions, Kylie chose pieces that offer coverage. The material itself already makes a bold statement, so she balanced it with longer hemlines. On top of that, she skipped accessories — save for her sunglasses in Vegas — and opted for beige heels.

Serving as always.