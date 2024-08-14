Kylie Jenner Rocked A Plunging Bodysuit & Sheer Dress For British Vogue

Kylie Jenner has long been a beauty maven thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics business, but it’s safe to say that she’s a fashion girlie now. The reality star has been a regular presence at Paris Fashion Week for the past couple of seasons, and her fashion forays have led to her founding her clothing line, Khy.

This is why it should come as little surprise that Jenner graced the cover of British Vogue’s September issue, as unveiled on Aug. 13. She is the first member of her famous family to appear on the cover, which even Jenner was surprised by. But she delivered, wearing some high-fashion naked looks that would make her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner proud.

Kylie’s Sheer & Plunging Combo

For her cover shoot, Jenner combined two of summer’s hottest — and most naked — trends to form one of her chicest looks yet. She rocked a white latex bodysuit from Elissa Poppy, with a halter top shoulder and plunging neckline that showed off her midriff.

She showed off her one-piece through a sheer silk tan dress from Chloé, which featured a short ruffled hemline. The minidress had a top-knot shoulder that flowed across her chest and created a cape-like effect.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez / British Vogue

While Jenner kept it simple on the accessories front, she didn’t skimp on the bling, wearing a pair of sparkling Bvlgari earrings made of white gold and pavé diamonds.

Kylie’s Bra & Grandma Sweater

Jenner celebrated her British Vogue cover on Instagram with a spot of tea, and the look she chose for afternoon tea perfectly meshed a traditional British ensemble with one of her go-to trends: the visible bra.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

The star paired a black, ruched bandeau-style bra top (which she’s known to be a fan of) with a cardigan, making for an unexpected contrast. The yellow sweater featured an oversized red and green floral pattern, just like your grandmother’s favorite throw pillow.

Jenner kept the aesthetic for the entire look, wearing a pink floral midi-skirt with a lacy white hemline and a bunched-up waist that formed a slight ruffle effect. Her simple strappy black flats are also grandma-approved.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Whether she’s wearing couture or keeping it cozy, Jenner knows how to spice up her style.