Paris Couture Week is Kylie Jenner’s playground — and has been since January 2023, when she debuted the Schiaparelli lion head dress that broke the internet. Because of the controversial high-fashion moment, the Khy founder has positioned herself as one of the most exciting couture week attendees to watch.

Thankfully, Jenner hits the mark season after season, delivering some of her best fashion moments at the weeklong event — and that goes double when the show in question is Schiaparelli.

Over the weekend, Jenner sat front row at the Parisian label’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show, dressed in Schiaparelli designs. Creative director Daniel Roseberry designed her a custom look that lived up to Jenner’s fashion girlie reputation.

Kylie’s See-Through Bustier Dress

After she missed her sister Kendall’s catwalk on the Vogue World runway, fashion insiders were on the lookout for Jenner’s first Paris Couture Week appearance of the season. A day later, she finally made her debut in a blush pink concoction borrowed from the boudoir.

Jenner was dressed in a saccharine shade of baby pink, from head to toe — but nothing about her monochromatic look was sweet. In fact, it was straight out of the boudoir.

The a strapless dress featured a bustier bodice with visible boning, intentionally exaggerated with a satin trim for maximum impact. She added another lingerie-inspired layer, in the form of thigh-high stockings in the same color palette.

Jenner topped it with a voluminous cape to match. The silken confection looked like a soft satin cloud, and played nicely against the shimmering sequin gown. She further merchandised the look with pointed satin Mary Jane pumps with metallic silver details.

A Moment For Her Veil

While Jenner’s dress was a glimmering fever dream, her choice of hair accessory sent the look into couture territory. Jenner draped her entire head in a sheer, rose-colored scarf scarf that resembled a bridal veil.

Adam Amouri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Schiaparelli, give this girl a billboard.