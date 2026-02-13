Kylie Jenner just starred in another series of spicy ads — but it’s not for her ready-to-wear label, Khy. On Wednesday, Feb. 11, the reality TV star lent her modeling prowess to promote a different KarJenner empire: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. And, like her big sis, she practically broke the internet.

Kylie’s Underwear-Clad Ads

On Tuesday, Feb. 17, SKIMS is set to launch Everyday Cotton, a new line of premium cotton bras and underwear. Set to be part of the label’s core collection, it will feature 10 styles meant to be lived-in, daily essentials that reimagine beloved silhouettes from the label. To drum up interest in the upcoming release, the brand teased photos from its upcoming collection, which Jenner modeled in one of her spiciest campaigns to date.

Take the first layout, photographed by Mert Alas. Sitting on her feet against a white background, the Sprinter founder stripped to nothing but a set of cocoa-hued undies, including a micro triangle bralette with slinky straps, and a matching thong.

“The bras and underwear are soft, super stretchy, and so comfortable,” Jenner said in a press release, adding, “The fit is amazing — exactly what you’d expect from SKIMS.”

Courtesy of SKIMS

Jenner is known for being supportive of her sisters’ brands or involving them in her own. Just last month, she collaborated with her oldest sibling, Kourtney Kardashian, and her wellness brand, Lemme, even starring in a campaign alongside her, and has previously commissioned Khloe for Kylie Cosmetics’ first-ever collab back in 2016.

But she has a long history of promoting SKIMS. In 2021, she starred in a SKIMS Valentine’s Day campaign, alongside Kim and Kendall. In the years since, she’s been repping the label’s products, including its sleepwear and lingerie, and sharing them on social.

It’s Lingerie Heaven

Jenner changed into another underwear set for the next photo. In the snap, she wore a gray cotton bra and matching mid-rise boxer briefs.

Courtesy of SKIMS

She changed into several other sets, including a beige one with a scoop bralette and low-rise panties, and a white set, which featured an underwired push-up bra and low, low-rise panties.

Courtesy of SKIMS

Petition to have her model more SKIMS campaigns.