Kylie Jenner knows a thing or two about marketing. After all, she’s been an entrepreneurial whiz for a decade, diversifying her business portfolio in the process to include cosmetics, ready-to-wear, and canned spirits. Her marketing M.O., at least as far as her clothing label Khy is concerned, has always been through surprise drops.

Jenner sneakily tests out the label’s pieces in the wild and on Instagram months before she even hints at a new drop. And it’s worked. Khy’s drops typically sell out and require a restock thanks to their thousands-long waitlists.

The reality TV star, however, decided to switch things up for her latest collection. Instead of promoting after the fact, she piqued consumers’ interest by teasing her upcoming collection and modeling some of them on the ’Gram.

Kylie’s Sports Bra & Y2K Sandals

On Monday, Aug. 4, Jenner went to Khy’s campaign shoot and, in true Keeping Up With The Kardashians fashion, she let her followers in on the BTS action, from her arrival to some of the looks she ended up modeling.

Even before slipping into her Khy numbers, Jenner’s pre-glam ’fit already made headlines for its spicy and nostalgic elements. She wore nothing but a classic black sports bra as a top and track pants.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Back in the early aughts, flatforms were the It shoe thanks to Lizzie McGuire, stomping their way through middle school hallways. None of them, however, was quite as perilously high.

Get A Taste Of Her Upcoming Drop

Changing into Khy, she modeled a strapless gray mini that all but confirms the bodycon dress is back.

Instagram/kyliejenner

In another photo, she wore an off-the-shoulder catsuit with Maison Margiela’s Tabi flip-flops, aka the most divisive shoe in fashion.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Her spiciest look, however, which she posted as a Reel, was a teeny, tiny mint-green set. It included a twisted bandeau bra worn as a top and matching cycling shorts.

It’s unclear when this collection will be available to shop exactly, but based on the enthusiastic comments under the post, a lot of fans are already waiting to add to cart.