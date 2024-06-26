Kylie Jenner Wore A Leather Bandana As A Top At Paris Couture Week

The Paris runways may be known for their avant-garde creations and dramatic silhouettes, but some of the most captivating fashion moments happen off the catwalk. Enter Kylie Jenner, a master at turning every public appearance into a news-worthy spectacle. In between promoting her latest launches — including a never-ending stream of covetable products from her Khy brand, and, of course, her ever-evolving Kylie Cosmetics empire — the younger Jenner never misses a beat.

Take her recent arrival at the Ritz Hotel during Paris for Couture Week, for example. The City of Lights is basically synonymous with effortless elegance, and Jenner, as always, was really to rise to the occasion. She embraced Parisian chic with confidence, showcasing a Miu Miu set that was both undeniably glamorous and infused with her signature edgy spirit.

Kylie’s Black Leather Look

The hero piece? A leather bandana top, a nod to summer's carefree vibe, paired with a pleated skirt in the same material and cinched with a wide brown suede belt. It was a playful twist on conventional tailoring, a signature move for the star. Moreover, it felt aligned with the sultrier turn the Y2K trend has taken as of late: think more Christina Aguilera in her “Dirrty” era than pop princess Britney Spears.

@kyliejenner

Of course, no Kylie Jenner outfit is complete without the perfect accessories. She sported a pair of black The Row Heels, which have become a summer staple for many fashion girls. She carried a Miu Miu shoulder bag and added a pair of chic black sunglasses to add a touch of effortless cool.

@kyliejenner

This Parisian moment is just one example of how Kylie consistently pushes the boundaries of fashion. Whether it's rocking a daring latex dress or embracing cozy knitwear, she injects her own playful personality into every outfit.

@kyliejenner

Paris Couture Week still has one day left — and I personally can’t wait to see what Jenner steps out in next.