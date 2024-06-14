For a long time now, Kylie Jenner has been in her natural girl era. The woman who was once known for her overlined lips and heavy glam has traded in her va-va-voom look for more minimal makeup moments — often sans mascara and with only glossy lips.

Fans of Kylie Cosmetics likely remember the brand’s OG lip kit, which had quite the opposite vibe of what Jenner has recently been rocking — that is, bold pigment and an ultra-matte finish. And while the cult-fave brand still has quite the collection of matte lippies on offer, Jenner has been busy developing products to match her current aesthetic.

“My makeup look has definitely evolved — I’ve been loving a more natural look lately,” Jenner exclusively tells Bustle. Her latest launches, namely the Tinted Butter Balms, the Lip & Cheek Glow Balms, and now, her newest Supple Kiss Lip Glazes, reflect this ethos.

“I love products that mix skin care benefits with makeup, which is why I created the Supple Kiss Lip Glaze,” says the multi-hyphenate star. “It's a very lightweight formula that hydrates for up to 12 hours and leaves your lips with the perfect color payoff and shiny finish.”

Although these new products feel fresh for the founder, allowing herself to evolve and push boundaries has always been a part of her DNA. “My goal is to continue elevating and extending our core line with high-performing formulas that are clean and vegan,” she says.

The Supple Kiss Lip Glaze

Available in six soft neutral shades, the Kylie Cosmetics Supple Kiss Lip Glazes ($19) offer deep hydration, a pretty wash of pigment, and a glossy sheen. With its non-sticky formula, the Lip Glaze feels smooth and pillowy on the lips, creating a fuller-looking pout that feels deeply nourished.

Kylie Cosmetics

Meant to be worn on bare lips or as a top layer for your favorite lip combination, the silky-smooth formula and precise applicator effortlessly falls into anyone’s current glam routine.

Kylie Loves “Peach Glazed Lips”

Although Jenner’s makeup routine is constantly in flux, the serial founder is co-signing the rising peach-tone trend for summer 2024.

“Currently, I’ve been using my Precision Pout Lip Liner in Saturn to line, then I go over with my Supple Kiss Lip Glaze in All Yours,” says Jenner. “It provides such gorgeous shine, and is the perfect peachy, summer color.”

Though “strawberry girl” makeup was last summer’s big beauty trend, this year, there’s a whole new fruity shade to add to your routine.

An Honest Review Of The Newness

Like Jenner, I’m into low-key makeup looks that are natural and glowing (stars! they’re just like us!), which is why I was very excited about this drop. But did the lippies live up to the hype?

In shade Like Magic @missoliviarose

Upon first application, I immediately fell in love with how lightweight, non-sticky, and softly fragranced the formula was. While it has the sheen of a gloss, it honestly feels more like a yummy treatment on my lips, adding plumping hydration.

Although Kylie is a fan of the peachy shade All Yours, I’ve been completely obsessed with Like Magic. The ultra-fine glitter acts as the perfect diamond-like topper, creating a shimmery, fairycore pout that beautifully catches the light.

I’ll be taking a page out of Kylie Jenner’s beauty book and wearing these babies all summer long.