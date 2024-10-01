Attention, Upper East Siders: Lady Gaga is taking style notes from Constance Billard’s reigning queen bee. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Joker: Folie à Deux star added a Blair Waldorf-inspired statement to her parade of method dressing looks as she headed out for a date night with fiancé Michael Polansky.

While Gaga’s shaggy red mullet-style bob and rocker-style makeup leaned into her DC character Harley Quinn’s aesthetic, the multi-hyphenate almost looked ready for a visit to Butter with a Blair fashion staple: a pair of head-turning graphic black-and-white tights that were the main character of her outfit.

In contrast to the scarlet Celine gown with ultra-padded shoulders she wore hours earlier, Gaga leaned into her prep school era (albeit with a clown-core twist) as she headed to a second Joker: Folie à Deux event in London.

Gaga’s Demure Striped Dress

Holding hands with her tech founder beau, Mother Monster stepped out in a surprisingly “very mindful” collared mini dress featuring a blue and cream striped design, puffed sleeves, a bib-style blue panel in front, and a subtle bubble hem.

The pièce de résistance — a pair of black-and-white knit tights in a loud, slightly diagonal checkered print — looked like something that Blair would have worn with a pair of black ballerina flats while heading to school in the fall.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Grunge Glam & Accessories

While the Grammy award-winning singer’s outfit might have evoked Upper East Side royalty, her chaotic beauty look and grungy street style accessories took the ensemble from prim to punk rock.

The “Poker Face” star, who held hands with a black-clad Polansky, added a few inches to her height wearing patent black leather Mary Jane shoes with a large ‘70s-esque platform heel.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

She Repurposed Her Makeup

The Star Is Born actor leaned into a method glam moment, keeping the neon blue eyeshadow and graphic black eyeliner combination she’d worn earlier on the red carpet at the U.K. Joker Folie à Deux premiere.

Samir Hussein/Contributor/Getty Images

Along with a single teardrop that was drawn under her right eye, Gaga appeared to channel her character Harley Quinn’s signature makeup with a bright crimson lipstick. Shaggy red hair with layered bangs and bleached eyebrows completed Gaga’s head-turning transformation.