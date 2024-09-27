As part of the press tour for the upcoming movie Joker: Folie á Deux, Lady Gaga has been delivering striking looks, from a sculptural headpiece to a plunging gown at the Venice Film Festival.

The film premieres on Oct. 4, and as that day draws closer, Gaga’s sartorial silhouette is continually getting larger. On Sept. 26, the star arrived to the film’s London premiere in a look that paid tribute to her character, Harley Quinn, without sacrificing her classic theatricality.

Gaga’s Puffy Dress

In London, Gaga donned a dramatic red faille gown from Celine by Hedi Slimane, which matched the red highlights in her bob wig. The dress featured a geometric V-neck and an oversized pleated skirt, which trailed behind her and masked her footwear.

She paired the dress with a matching long-sleeve bolero jacket, also from Celine, which had sky-high shoulder pads.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gaga’s Crystal Tears & Bling

Although the dress hid Gaga’s shoes, she didn’t skimp on accessories. To start, she embraced her character by donning a single diamond-shaped tear, accented with blue crystals that matched her blue eyeshadow.

She also wore plenty of Tiffany & Co. jewels, starting with the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany “Bird on a Rock” brooch set, which was pinned to her bolero. It features a diamond-studded bird atop a rare 20-carat spessartine stone.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the ensemble with a $34,400 vine ring with marquise diamonds, also from Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany, and a yellow diamond bracelet from Tiffany’s 2024 Blue Book Collection. She also wore one-of-a-kind circular earrings from Tiffany, made of platinum, 18-carat yellow gold, and matching yellow diamonds.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

One-of-a-kind women like Gaga should only be wearing one-of-a-kind bling.