When Lady Gaga emerges, she never disappoints. The singer has spent the past year quietly working on multiple projects. But as she prepares to promote her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux and begin the rollout for her new album (out in February), she’s about to enter a new chapter in her career, which will come with many classic Gaga looks.

Gaga didn’t disappoint at the Venice Film Festival, where Joker: Folie à Deux had its global premiere. The star arrived with her fiancé Michael Polansky in hand, marking their red carpet debut. But he inevitably took a backseat to Gaga’s eye-popping look, which perfectly matched the film’s dramatic tone.

Gaga’s Plunging Dress

The star donned a sculptural black gown, created by Dior, with a plunging neckline and a massive scalloped skirt that hid her footwear.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Gaga’s Theatrical Headpiece

She complimented her theatrical gown with an equally extravagant headpiece designed by Philip Treacy, which was a work of art in itself. The piece was made with lace fabric that shielded Gaga’s eyes and curved outward over her head, forming a pair of sculptural horns. There was a bow in the center that tied it all together.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Gaga’s Pricey Bling

However, the true star of the show was Gaga’s jaw-dropping Tiffany & Co. jewels. She rocked a platinum and 18k yellow gold necklace with over 22 carats of diamonds, a pair of platinum earrings with over 11 carats of diamonds, and a platinum Victoria bracelet with diamonds.

For some, that might be too much bling. For Gaga, it perfectly complemented her over-the-top ensemble.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If this is Gaga’s first press tour look for Joker 2, then fans are in for a wild ride before the film hits theaters on Oct. 4.