Lady Gaga Wore A Plunging Gown & Dramatic Headpiece To The Venice Film Festival

by Jake Viswanath
Lady Gaga Wore A Plunging Gown & Dramatic Headpiece To The Venice Film Festival
When Lady Gaga emerges, she never disappoints. The singer has spent the past year quietly working on multiple projects. But as she prepares to promote her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux and begin the rollout for her new album (out in February), she’s about to enter a new chapter in her career, which will come with many classic Gaga looks.

Gaga didn’t disappoint at the Venice Film Festival, where Joker: Folie à Deux had its global premiere. The star arrived with her fiancé Michael Polansky in hand, marking their red carpet debut. But he inevitably took a backseat to Gaga’s eye-popping look, which perfectly matched the film’s dramatic tone.

Gaga’s Plunging Dress

The star donned a sculptural black gown, created by Dior, with a plunging neckline and a massive scalloped skirt that hid her footwear.

Gaga’s Theatrical Headpiece

She complimented her theatrical gown with an equally extravagant headpiece designed by Philip Treacy, which was a work of art in itself. The piece was made with lace fabric that shielded Gaga’s eyes and curved outward over her head, forming a pair of sculptural horns. There was a bow in the center that tied it all together.

Gaga’s Pricey Bling

However, the true star of the show was Gaga’s jaw-dropping Tiffany & Co. jewels. She rocked a platinum and 18k yellow gold necklace with over 22 carats of diamonds, a pair of platinum earrings with over 11 carats of diamonds, and a platinum Victoria bracelet with diamonds.

For some, that might be too much bling. For Gaga, it perfectly complemented her over-the-top ensemble.

If this is Gaga’s first press tour look for Joker 2, then fans are in for a wild ride before the film hits theaters on Oct. 4.