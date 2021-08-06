Laura Mercier’s Bestselling Eyeshadow Now Comes In 6 More Shades

This week, Laura Mercier has harnessed the power of rose gold with a new line inspired by the popular hue.

The new RoseGlow collection features rosy neutrals that the brand describes as “universally flattering.” The range consists of six new Caviar Stick Eye Shadows (the brand’s bestselling eyeshadow formula) and a limited edition highlighting powder that’s not to be missed. The new products are packed full of finely milled, light reflecting pearls that balance warm and cool tones to give your skin natural luminosity – an effect Laura Mercier is famed for.

As well as Laura Mercier’s RoseGlow buys, another exciting make up launch to look out for is Too Faced’s new Brow Wig line, which promises fluffy brows in just a few flicks. In skincare this week you’ll find Dr Dennis Gross’ new retinol serum, which features every trending skincare ingredient under the sun.

In haircare, Bouclème is bringing out some summer essentials complete with a bag designed by much-loved interior designer Eva Sonaike and The Inkey List is launching a new product focused on scalp health.

You can read more about each of these new products below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.