TV & Movies
A rom-com about two sneakerheads? Sign me up.
Parrish Lewis/Netflix
In Netflix’s rom-com You People, Lauren London plays fashion designer Amira, who falls for fellow streetwear aficionado, Ezra (Jonah Hill). Naturally, the fashion is top-notch.
Parrish Lewis/Netflix
Screenshot via Netflix
The next time you brush off an ex, do it Amira style — in a Marie Serre top and leather trousers, cinched by a zebra belt. She walked away in Lucky Green Air Jordan 1s. Boss behavior.
Screenshot via Netflix