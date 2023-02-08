TV & Movies

Lauren London’s Best Outfits From Netflix’s You People

A rom-com about two sneakerheads? Sign me up.

Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Parrish Lewis/Netflix

In Netflix’s rom-com You People, Lauren London plays fashion designer Amira, who falls for fellow streetwear aficionado, Ezra (Jonah Hill). Naturally, the fashion is top-notch.

Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Screenshot via Netflix

The next time you brush off an ex, do it Amira style — in a Marie Serre top and leather trousers, cinched by a zebra belt. She walked away in Lucky Green Air Jordan 1s. Boss behavior.

Screenshot via Netflix

