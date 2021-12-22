No one does red carpet extravagance quite like Law Roach. The image architect is responsible for some of the most glamorous celebrity fashion moments in recent history, from Zendaya’s Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger look at the 2019 Met Gala to Anya Taylor Joy’s custom emerald Dior gown at the 2021 Golden Globes.

He’s especially proud of his work with music legend Celine Dion. “[Her] Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture look for the 2017 Billboard Awards was so iconic,” Roach, 43, tells Bustle of the glamorous white gown that featured oversized, wing-like sleeves. “And it was such an important moment in both my and Celine’s career.”

These days, in addition to collaborating with A-list clients, Roach is exploring new avenues for building his luxe personal brand. Enter his partnership with Grand Marnier, a French orange-flavored liqueur that fuels classic cocktails like a Grand 75 and an Amaretto Sidecar.

“Grand Marnier is about living grand and for me, that’s all about elevating every aspect in your life, whether it’s your clothing, your home, or what you’re drinking and how you’re drinking it,” Roach says.

As part of the collaboration, Grand Marnier donated to the Black Artists + Designers Guild to support creatives and artists. “[That] was a really important aspect for me,” he says.

Roach first discovered Grand Marnier when he was working as a bartender. “I loved how there’s such a ritual to it,” he says. “From the red ribbon and wax seal, to uncapping the bottle, to swirling it in a beautiful glass, and experiencing its signature aroma.”

For Roach, there’s a connection between a high-fashion red carpet look and an indulgent libation.

“You discover who you are through experiences, from what you wear to deciding on your own signature drinks,” he says. “You grow into your style, just like you grow into what kind of cocktail you enjoy. I have become more comfortable in my own skin, and I wear whatever makes me feel good in the moment, whether that’s a skirt or a pair of heels.”

Ahead, Roach walks Bustle through all the stylish splurges currently on his holiday wishlist.

Sunglasses Falconer Sunglasses Tom Ford $445 See On Tom Ford “Tom Ford never disappoints, and they are my go-to for sunglasses. I love a yellow tint and big frame. Pair with a trench or blazer for when you are going out.”

Pleated Skirt Christopher John Rogers Pleated Color-Block Skirt Net-A-Porter Size 0-14 $1,695 See On Net-A-Porter “Christopher John Rogers has the best pieces to up your wardrobe,” he says. “This bright pleated skirt is perfect for everyday wear. Pair it with an equally bright shirt or sweater.”

Platform Boots Rick Owens Eyelet Platform Boots Farfetch $2,715 See On Farfetch “I love a platform boot — it gives you height and makes a statement. These Rick Owens boots are perfect for winter. I would pair these with a long skirt and let the steel toe peek through.”

Diamond Tennis Bracelet Victoria Tennis Bracelet Tiffany $40,000 See On Tiffany “I love a diamond tennis bracelet because it is timeless and can go with anything,” Roach says. “Pair it with a diamond ring and a monochromatic outfit to really make it pop.”