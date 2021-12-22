Fashion
The 5 Luxury Fashion Items On Law Roach's Holiday Wishlist
Zendaya’s stylist has expensive taste.
No one does red carpet extravagance quite like Law Roach. The image architect is responsible for some of the most glamorous celebrity fashion moments in recent history, from Zendaya’s Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger look at the 2019 Met Gala to Anya Taylor Joy’s custom emerald Dior gown at the 2021 Golden Globes.
He’s especially proud of his work with music legend Celine Dion. “[Her] Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture look for the 2017 Billboard Awards was so iconic,” Roach, 43, tells Bustle of the glamorous white gown that featured oversized, wing-like sleeves. “And it was such an important moment in both my and Celine’s career.”
These days, in addition to collaborating with A-list clients, Roach is exploring new avenues for building his luxe personal brand. Enter his partnership with Grand Marnier, a French orange-flavored liqueur that fuels classic cocktails like a Grand 75 and an Amaretto Sidecar.
“Grand Marnier is about living grand and for me, that’s all about elevating every aspect in your life, whether it’s your clothing, your home, or what you’re drinking and how you’re drinking it,” Roach says.
As part of the collaboration, Grand Marnier donated to the Black Artists + Designers Guild to support creatives and artists. “[That] was a really important aspect for me,” he says.
Roach first discovered Grand Marnier when he was working as a bartender. “I loved how there’s such a ritual to it,” he says. “From the red ribbon and wax seal, to uncapping the bottle, to swirling it in a beautiful glass, and experiencing its signature aroma.”
For Roach, there’s a connection between a high-fashion red carpet look and an indulgent libation.
“You discover who you are through experiences, from what you wear to deciding on your own signature drinks,” he says. “You grow into your style, just like you grow into what kind of cocktail you enjoy. I have become more comfortable in my own skin, and I wear whatever makes me feel good in the moment, whether that’s a skirt or a pair of heels.”
Ahead, Roach walks Bustle through all the stylish splurges currently on his holiday wishlist.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.