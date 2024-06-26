Kim Kardashian’s Leggings As Pants Look Had Big 2014 Energy

Kim Kardashian posted a really sweet birthday tribute yesterday to one of her oldest friends Lala Anthony. The photos that she shared were actually from a recent trip to New York on June 16th that Kardashian took with her daughter North West and a group of her friends for West’s 11th birthday.

In the photos with Anthony, Kardashian was seen wearing an all gray skintight outfit. And in a major throwback to her early 2010s style, she was rocking leggings as pants again. She even took it one step further by wearing a tank top over a T-shirt and carrying a white shearling purse (cue your first pair of Uggs). The whole look was so early 2000s-coded. It was actually super fitting for the occasion since Anthony and Kardashian’s friendship began around that time and has been going strong ever since.

Kim’s Leggings As Pants

Leggings as pants can sometimes be seen as a fashion faux pas. But as of late, the style has reentered the zeitgeist. Street style stars like Margot Robbie have been engaging in the trend and making it look cool with everything from sneakers to heels. Kardashian went with the latter and styled her look with a pair of black pvc mules to go with her gray spandex.

For her top, the Skims founder wore a grey body con short-sleeved T-shirt (which I can only assume is from her own brand) with a darker gray tank top layered over it. Remember when it was popular to layer anything over a T-shirt? It’s giving big 2014 energy.

Kim’s Shearling Bag

Kardashian also carried an off white Gucci “horsebit” bag covered in a plush marino wool fabric and featured silver hardware. The style was originally introduced in 1955 but was made popular again in the 2010s. The brand reimagined the medium shoulder bag with a contemporary spin for their Gucci Fall/Winter 2023 runway.

Kardashian’s Gucci bag (and not to mention, her bleach blonde hair) was the perfect way to complete her nostalgic trip to New York. Oh and one more thing: Kardashian took the birthday crew to a mall in New Jersey for the day. Talk about a throwback.

I hope Kardashian will make her way back to the East Coast again sometime soon. But until then — I’ll be enjoying every fashion moment that she captured with her bestie.