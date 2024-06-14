After a whirlwind Barbie press tour filled with a plethora of pink outfits, Margot Robbie is taking some much-deserved time off from the red-carpet circuit, but her recent off-duty looks are still well worth adding to your style mood board.

The actor recently wore head-to-toe denim, courtesy of The Row, with a plain white Bottega tank top. Then, days later, she wore a Camilla And Marc leisure suit with a pair of gray New Balance sneakers and a baseball cap — the epitome of “normcore” chic.

But the outfit she sported earlier this week might her most casual ensemble yet — and it’s actually super easy to replicate IRL.

Margot’s Off-Duty Leggings Outfit

The actor was just photographed out in New York City wearing a laid-back leggings look that makes a strong case for the oft-controversial activewear staple doubling as pants.

She wore full-length black leggings with an olive-green shirt/jacket hybrid — the latest star to jump on the shacket bandwagon — along with a matching Yankees hat. Never one to keep things totally basic, Robbie elevated the look by toting around Celine’s Medium Nino Bag ($3,700).

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Shop Her Look

If you want to take a page from Robbie’s book on your next coffee run, you’re in luck: You can find the same ’97 Yankees hat on Amazon — and, if you want to splurge, shop the Celine bag below.