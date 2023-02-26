Adult life is difficult enough without restrictive clothing, and that’s exactly why leggings that masquerade as jeans are so appealing. Though they’re comfortable enough to lounge in, leggings that look like jeans (aka jeggings) are also structured enough to do responsible adult things, like — gasp — go to the office, run errands, or even head out for cocktails. Luckily, there are plenty of chic options available on Amazon.

How To Shop For Leggings That Look Like Jeans

Part of the magic of leggings that only look like jeans lies in the fabric, which needs to be stretchy enough to feel like leggings, despite appearances. Spandex, also known as elastane, is the material responsible for stretch, and the more present in the fabric blend, the closer the overall feel will be to leggings; below, you’ll find everything from 1% to a whopping 14% stretch. For your convenience, you’ll find the exact fabric blend for each pair listed below so you know just how much stretch you’re getting.

In order for leggings to look like jeans, they also need those iconic denim details, so keep an eye out for features you like in your favorite denim. Pockets and zippers can lend the look of jeans, even if they’re merely decorative. Denim-inspired stitching, rivets, and belt loops also go a long way in having everyone fooled that you’re wearing “real” pants. You’ll also find almost every denim wash under the sun, from breezy light washes to polished dark washes that are surprisingly easy to dress up with a pair of heeled booties and a button-down shirt — then down again with a sweatshirt and slippers when you come home from your night out.

Ready to engage in some sartorial magic? Scroll on to shop nine pairs of leggings that look like jeans.

1 The Fan-Favorite Jeggings With Over 23,000 5-Star Ratings No Nonsense Stretch Denim Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon Over 23,000 Amazon shoppers have given these denim leggings a five-star rating, making them as foolproof as they come. They’re blended with 3% spandex, which is just enough to offer comfort and flexibility, but no so much that they lose their shape and structure. They also feature realistic-looking contrast stitching, plus functional front pockets and decorative back pockets and a fly and for the look of your favorite pair of jeans. The mid-to-high rise works with so many different tops, too. Slip these on with a button-down shirt and loafers for a chic and comfy workplace outfit, then swap in a sweatshirt when you’re ready to lounge. Rave review: “These are my new go-to jeans! They fit perfectly, and are as comfortable as leggings with the coverage and look of jeans... I will definitely buy these again!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 78% Cotton, 19% Polyester, 3% Spandex

2 A Popular Pair Of Jeggings Offered In A Great Range Of Sizes & Inseams Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $20 See On Amazon No matter your size, there’s a version of these pull-on jeggings by Amazon Essentials that will work for you; they come in both short and tall inseam lengths (in addition to standard) and in sizes up to 6X so you can find your perfect fit. Made with 7% elastane with a mid rise, elasticized waist, and gently compressive tummy panel, this pair promises all-day comfort. They also feature belt loops, two functional back pockets, and two decorative front pockets for some classic denim style. The dark wash pictured adds to the structured feel, though you have 16 more washes to choose from, including a few fun prints. Rave review: “[...] Although leggings and Sweats are comfortable, they aren't always professional or stylish. I've tried multiple pairs of jeggings and these are hands down the best!! They look like normal jeans if you don't look closely. They fit great and are comfortable” Sizes: X-Small — 6X (available in short, long, and tall inseams) | Colors: 17 | Material: 57% Cotton, 26% Polyester, 10% Other Fibers, 7% Elastane

3 These Ultra-Stretchy Leggings That Look Like Jeans With Pockets Leggings Depot Stretch Pull-On Jeggings With Pockets Amazon $18 See On Amazon They’ve got 8% spandex blended into cotton for all the comfort of a pair of leggings, but this pair of jeggings also features two functional back pockets and two decorative front pockets, as well as the classic rivet details that you’d expect to find in a pair of jeans. A pull-on closure with a high waistband add to the comfort, and four-way stretch helps these keep their shape; one reviewer raved these have “just the right amount of compression.” You have a handful of denim washes to choose from, including black and royal blue, along with a ton of brights. (Note that some styles are capri length, and others are full length.) Rave review: “Love love love these leggings. Ordered multiple colors and they are now my daily pants. They look like jeans and work well with just about every top, from super casual to somewhat dressy. [...] I love the high waist as it helps keep everything in place.” Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 45 | Material: 75% Cotton, 17% Polyester, 8% Spandex

4 These Levi’s Jeggings With Functional Pockets Levi's Shaping Leggings Amazon $50 See On Amazon Of course classic denim brand Levi’s would design a pair of leggings that look exactly like jeans. This mid-rise pair is made of a soft cotton knit with a hint of elastane, so they’ll feel more akin to stretchy skinny jeans, but without the restrictive feel. The best part? All four pockets are functional for a realistic denim style. Pair these with an oversized cashmere sweater and slip-on loafers for a look that’s both sophisticated and comfy. Rave review: “Got a second pair. These are the best if you want ‘jeggings’ that look like regular jeans, and feel thick like jeans, but are stretchy and confortable. And the front pockets are real, too.” Sizes: 24 — 40 (available in standard and plus) | Colors: 5 | Material: 61% Cotton, 19% Polyester, 19% Lyocell, 1% Elastane

5 These Best-Selling Jeans That Feel As Comfortable As Leggings & Come In Tons Of Sizes & Colors Democracy Jegging Amazon $39 See On Amazon An Amazon best-seller, these jeggings are available in short, tall, and long inseams — and though this listing includes straight sizes (from 0 to 24), this style also come in petite and plus sizes on separate pages. This pair only has 2% spandex, but the addition of ultra-soft rayon and polyester give them a softer, more flexible feel than classic denim. They also feature a high-rise waist reinforced with mesh panels for gentle compression, and the hidden inner elastic offers the comfortable feel of a legging, even though it has a functional button-and-fly closure. Note that these fit snugly, so the brand recommends sizing down. Rave review: “I struggle finding a pair of jeans that I like and that I’m comfortable wearing for the day (I’m definitely a leggings kind of person!) but these are absolutely incredible. They fit like a magical glove and they’re actually extremely comfortable. [...] these are your winners!” Sizes: 0 — 24 (available in short, tall and long inseams) | Colors: 33 | Material: 54% Cotton, 27% Rayon, 17% Polyester, 2% Spandex

6 A Pair Of Distressed Black Jeggings For A Little Edge Jvini Pull-On Distressed Legging Pants Amazon $15 See On Amazon Thanks to strategically placed rips and dark color, these leggings looks just like a distressed pair of black jeans, but they’re made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and 5% spandex that one reviewer described as feeling “super comfy.” Key features include a pull-on closure and high rise, while rivets, decorative front pockets, and functional back pockets complete the denim illusion. Pair these with heeled booties and a band tee for a look that has the perfect amount of edge. Rave review: “[T]hey fit perfectly!! Like a dream!...The material is soft but strong and durable. [...] These look amazing in black. They are edgy but not too much. They are my GO TO JEANS with an edge!” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 60% Cotton, 35% Polyester, 5% Spandex

7 Some Cotton-Blend Leggings In A Dark Denim Wash STRETCH IS COMFORT Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a seamless pair of jeggings, try these out; they’re marketed as leggings, but available in a dark denim wash. Featuring a pull-on closure, high rise, and a four-way stretch fabric blend of cotton and spandex, you’ll reach for these anytime you want to feel comfy, but still appear effortlessly put-together. Rave review: “I've recently decided to finally give leggings a chance and I'm in love. However I needed something denim like too. I took a chance on this product and I love it. I will deff buy again. Edit: I just bought my second pair. I'm wearing them right now. I'm still in love.” Sizes: X-Large — 7X | Colors: 35 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

8 These Denim-Look Yoga Pants You Can Dress Up Or Down Yogipace Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $41 See On Amazon You can easily dress these denim-look yoga pants up or down; they feature an on-trend bootcut leg that would look just as good with sneakers as a pair of sky-high heels, and since they have the most stretch of any pants on this list, they’ll feel extra comfortable. And it just so happens they’re available in six inseam lengths, so you’re guaranteed to find a pair that won’t drag on the ground or look awkwardly cropped. Made of a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch blend that’s comfy enough to withstand a yoga class, these pants also have belt loops and a faux button-fly, along with four functional pockets, to handle a night out. If you’re dressing up, select a more structured silhouette for your top to highlight the jeans element. Rave review: “I love the comfort, style and appearance of these Yoga pants. I ordered petite and wasn’t sure they would be short enough but the length is great. I will be wearing them for dress, not yoga but great for either, especially with the pockets!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (available in 27-, 29-, 31-, 33-, 35-, and 37-inch inseams) | Colors: 12 | Material: 86% Nylon, 14% Spandex