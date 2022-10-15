There’s one item of clothing that’s literally always in style: A white button-down shirt. Classic and versatile, the best button-down white shirts can be fitted or oversized, crisp or slouchy, worn casual or more formal. In other words, you need at least one in your wardrobe because you’ll be wearing it all year. As you’re looking for the button-down white shirt of your dreams, here’s what to consider.

What To Consider When Shopping For Button-Down White Shirts

Fit

When shopping for the best button-down white shirts, I first like to look at fit, as the silhouette does a lot to convey your outfit’s overall aesthetic. A slim-fitting white button-down is crisp, clean, and perfectly preppy; and while it’s a failsafe option for conservative settings, like the office, it can just as easily read sultry by leaving a button or two open. From a practical perspective, a slim fit is also ideal for layering under sweaters or blazers.

If you like a little freedom of movement, not to worry: An oversized white button-down shirt is effortlessly cool, comfy, and just as versatile as its more polished counterpart — tuck your shirt into trousers for a more formal silhouette, or pair it with well-worn denim for casual days. Or, as a wildcard option, you could even try a button-down white shirt dress. An unexpected year-round staple, the shirt dress can double as a beach cover-up, or be worn with loafers and bare legs as a sultry menswear-inspired ‘fit.

And don’t forget to consider sleeve length. Long sleeves are classic, of course, but there are also short-sleeve button-down white shirts, elegant three-quarter length sleeves, and roll-tab shirts that allow you to convert the sleeve length.

Material

Like fit, material matters when choosing a button-down. Crisp white cotton is the ultimate classic; breathable, washable, and fresh. Cotton does tend to wrinkle easily, though, so if that’s a concern, try a white button-down in polyester, rayon, viscose, or a cotton blend that will be more wrinkle-resistant. If you love a little glamour, try a white button-down in floaty chiffon, silk, or satin.

The classics are calling. Scroll on to shop the best button-down white shirts to buy right now — and have in your closet forever.

1 The Classic Poplin Button-Down White Shirt With Over 7,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon It’s hard to get more classic than this long-sleeve button-down white shirt by Amazon Essentials. Over 7,500 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and it’s not hard to see why: Made of a tumbled 100% cotton poplin, the silhouette is fitted enough to easily layer underneath sweaters or blazers, while still allowing for ease of movement. It features a point collar and button cuffs, with a single patch pocket. For a look that’s equal parts preppy and grunge, try layering it over a silk slip dress and throwing on with some lug sole boots. Enthusiastic review: “I purchased this shirt with the idea of wearing a turtleneck or something under it, or wearing a jacket over it, so I bought a large. I normally wear medium. It fits great, isn't too big, is comfy & just an overall great shirt. It does wrinkle, but not bad at all. It doesn't stretch as it's not supposed to - it's 100% cotton which I love. It's not heavy material & can be worn any season. Very happy with it!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This Button-Down White Shirt With A Cool, Oversized Fit BIG DART Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you want to channel Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith or Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, this effortless button-down white shirt is here to help. The 70% cotton fabric has 30% polyester blended in for wrinkle resistance, and it features a classic collar and button cuffs. That cool, oversized fit is begging to be layered; try it over a sports bra and leggings with a chunky gold bracelet. Enthusiastic review: “This is a great shirt. I like the fabric which is easy to wash and dry. I like how crisp it looks on [...] I don't find it particularly see through, like others that I have purchased, although I wear it mostly with tanks, or other shirts underneath, just because it's my style. I also like not having to iron it.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Elegant Button-Down White Shirt In Smooth & Stretchy Satin The Drop Long Sleeve Button Down Satin Shirt Amazon $50 See On Amazon In a smooth satin made from wrinkle-resistant polyester blended with elastane for stretch, this button-down white shirt by The Drop is a classic you’ll keep in rotation for years to come, thanks to darted shoulders and that luxe finish that can go formal paired with a skirt or trousers, or casual with denim. The chic loose fit and hip length are begging to be tucked and bloused; covered buttons and a split hemline add subtle elegance. Enthusiastic review: “Like the song goes...."At last....my love has come along!" Seriously ladies....I love the look of jeans and a silky blouse, and here I am. For this price point, I could not have asked for better quality. The fabric has a silky feel with a beautiful drape. And the buttons! Covered buttons on both the front and the cuffs. [...] Bottom line....this is a fantastic buy. Click ADD TO CART now!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

4 This Wrinkle-Resistant Oxford Button-Down With A Tailored Fit MGWDT Button Down Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Everybody needs a shirt they can toss on at a moment’s notice and look instantly polished, and this button-down white shirt is made from a wrinkle-resistant blend of cotton and polyester that won’t slow you down. It features button cuffs and collar, and reviewers note the fabric is on the heavier side, but the slim-fitting silhouette sidesteps any bulk. This Oxford shirt is a classic choice with trousers or crisp dark-wash denim; over the weekend, try pairing with a corset top for a trendy twist. Enthusiastic review: “Looking for Oxford cloth shirts for a long time. Finally found these & they were not expensive. Very good quality. Fast delivery. Thank you Amazon!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

5 A Button-Down White Shirt With Three-Quarter Length Sleeves Riders by Lee Indigo ¾ Sleeve Woven Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Classic brand Lee designed this button-down white shirt with three-quarter length sleeves, so it’s perfect for those days when the weather’s neither warm nor cool. Made of a wrinkle-resistant cotton and polyester fabric blended with a touch of spandex for movement and stretch, the slim, hip-length fit will look polished whether tucked or untucked, while princess seams and a hidden button placket are subtly elegant details. Pair this with a pleated midi skirt and loafers for an office look that’s 100% timeless. Enthusiastic review: “These shirts fit wonderfully. They have a bit of shape to them at the waist, not boxy at all. Easy to care for.” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

6 A Long Button-Down White Shirt You Can Wear As A Dress MANAIXUAN Shirt Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Give new meaning to the word “versatility” with this button-down white shirt. Long enough to be worn as a dress (it hits around mid-thigh), the drop hem and classic button-down style would also look chic layered over cigarette pants, or with a pair of slim-fitting joggers. Made of 65% rayon and 35% polyester, this dress will feel softer and more fluid than a cotton option, while two flap-front pockets and roll-up sleeves round out the classic details. It even has two side pockets — basically, there’s nothing this button-down can’t do. Enthusiastic review: “I am so surprised and happy that the quality of the material, the size of the 3X (I wear a normal 1 or 2x depending on the item) are both excellent. [...] The material flows, the length and size are perfect for what I am using the shirt for, and the price was right too. I am so, very happy with this purchase, it will give my white jeans and top a glamorous look when worn together. I purchased a white one and a light tan one and will joyfully gift one to my sister to spread my ‘happiness’ with her!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7 This Chiffon Button-Down White Shirt That’s Luxurious Yet Wearable YAMANMAN Classic Long Sleeve Collared Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon The gorgeous matte chiffon fabric of this button-down white shirt makes it a great day-to-night option; whether you’re pairing the classic style with trousers for the office, or a skirt and heels for an elegant dinner, this shirt adds a dash of easy elegance to your ensemble. The relaxed fit is still slim enough to layer underneath blazers or sweaters, and it features a spread collar, rounded hem, and button cuffs. That stunning polyester chiffon has an added benefit: It’ll resist wrinkles, too. Enthusiastic review: “I am totally delighted with this blouse. I bought it to wear while on vacation, and it was a perfect choice —lightweight, perfect for either casual or more formal wear, and well-made. I purchased the blouse in white, and plan to buy a second in navy or red.” Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

8 A Button-Down White Shirt With Convenient Roll-Tab Sleeves Tommy Hilfiger Long Sleeve Shirt Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you tend to roll up the sleeves of your button-down shirts, consider this button-down white shirt by Tommy Hilfiger; it has roll-tab sleeves, so your cuffs are guaranteed to stay in place. It features a slim fit, point collar, and is made of breathable, 100% cotton fabric. It also has the cutest branded details, like a little logo on the chest pocket. Enthusiastic review: “The fabric feels good against your skin. The design is sophisticated at the same time it is casual., including being able to roll up the sleeves and secure with a button. Very well made. More than what I expected at such a reasonable price.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

9 This Oversized Button-Down White Shirt In A Sheer, Textured Fabric MakeMeChic Oversized Button Down Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you think button-down white shirts are always traditional, this one will change your mind. It features an on-trend oversized fit, and it’s made of a sheer fabric that would look incredible layered over a black bra for a little extra spice. It has a spread collar and button cuffs, and it’s the textured polyester drapes beautifully. Enthusiastic review: “I love this top!! [...] The material is lightweight and breezy and feels like quality material. Not itchy and very soft on skin....If you don’t want it to be too long, I would consider sizing down.” Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

10 A Button-Down White Shirt Made Of Luxurious Pure Silk LilySilk 100% Pure Silk Blouse Amazon $115 See On Amazon Another incredibly elegant option is this button-down white shirt by LilySilk, made from 100% grade-A mulberry silk that one reviewer dubbed “exquisite,” and another claimed is “a dream to wear.” Fitted enough to layer underneath sweaters or blazers, this shirt features a point collar, button cuffs, and rounded back hem. For a cocktail look that’s equal parts tasteful and sultry, try unbuttoning it over a longline bra and wearing with high-waisted denim and heels. Enthusiastic review: “The quality of this silk is top-notch. I have had this for several weeks now, and took it with me on a recent trip as part of a capsule wardrobe. It was so flexible moving from casual with denim to dressy dinner date with a fit and flare black skirt.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 A Utilitarian-Chic Button-Down White Shirt You Can Wear In So Many Ways Dickies Long Sleeve Roll-Tab Work Shirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not many button-down white shirts can double as a jacket, but this one by classic workwear brand Dickies can, thanks to the sturdy cotton fabric that’s blended with just a bit of spandex for flexibility, as well as a relaxed fit, shacket-esque flap-front pockets and eye-catching metal buttons. Better yet, the roll-tab sleeves give you the option of wearing the sleeves three-quarter length, if you prefer; it’s one shirt that offers many options. Enthusiastic review: “This shirt is true to size, very comfortable and washes nicely.” Available sizes: 1X — 3X

12 This Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt That’ll Keep You Cool In Warm Weather Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Perfect for those days when temps soar but you still want to look put-together, this short-sleeve button-down white shirt by Goodthreads is made of 100% washed cotton, so it’s even softer than traditional cotton shirts. The roomy fit allows for more airflow, and it features a spread collar and loose, cuffed short sleeves, so you can take advantage of the classic style without overheating, while the lightly textured fabric adds subtle interest; the dropped hem looks effortlessly cool either tucked or untucked. Don’t put this away when the cooler weather rolls around — it’s also perfect for layering under a heavier sweater, or over a fitted turtleneck. Enthusiastic review: “Wasn’t sure what to expect out of this shirt but was pleasantly surprised. Love the material, very light weight and perfect for hot climates. [...] I’ve washed the shirts and hung dry them in the hot sun, no shrinkage. [...] Great price for this shirt. Very well made.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 This Surprisingly Affordable Satin Button-Down That Comes With A Chic Scarf Pantete Satin Button Down Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon For another silky option at a lower price point (though you’d never know it, considering the quality), this satin button-down shirt has a looser, generous fit that looks effortlessly cool half-tucked into jeans or trousers. With a point collar, drapey button cuffs, and rounded hemline, it’s equal parts elegant and louche. Unlike other, flimsier satin options, though, this material has a thicker weight that defies see-through, even in this pearl white option. Better yet? It comes with a free satin scarf, which you can wear in any way you like — around your neck, hair, or purse strap, as just a few ideas — to dial up the French-chic vibes. Enthusiastic review: “What a thick texture! I really love this! It’s not silky and flimsy like I was expecting. I can wear a bra underneath and you can’t even see the outline. It feels and looks really high quality. [...] Really great closet staple!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 A Flowy Button-Down White Shirt With So Many Romantic Details IN'VOLAND Button Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Channel your inner poet in this button-down white shirt; the elastic ruched cuffs are a such a sweet, romantic twist on the classic style. Meanwhile, the flowy fit contrasts with the elegant (and wrinkle-resistant!) polyester fabric, and it features a spread collar, single patch front pocket, and a dropped hem that will look chic whether tucked or untucked. For an elegant date night ensemble, pair it with structured denim and strappy heels. Enthusiastic review: “The fabric is soft and comfortable. It is a thin polyester and hangs very nicely. I love the elastic ruching around the wrists, it looks exactly like it is pictured. [...] the color is perfect and you can wear this alone or open with a tank top under it. Very nice!” Available sizes: 18 Plus — 28 Plus

