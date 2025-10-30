On Gossip Girl, the two main leads had a clear style dichotomy. Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen couldn’t follow a dress code if her life depended on it, always showing off her décolletage in deep plunging necklines or flaunting her legs in micro minis — even at school or work. Conversely, Leighton Meester’s Blair Waldorf was the preppier, more conservative, and more elegant BFF. The few moments she did want to dress daringly, her fashion designer mom would often convince her not to.

In real life, however, Meester has recently been channeling Serena’s more daring ethos, giving fans a glimpse of what Blair could’ve looked like had Eleanor just been a little more lax. Think of it as grown-up Blair, if you will — freed from the moors of etiquette. One prime example was the red-carpet look she wore on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Leighton’s Deep, Deep Plunge

The actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of I Love LA, the new Rachel Sennott-created HBO comedy series, in which Meester guest stars. (Per IMDb, she’s only in one episode.)

As per usual, the Good Cop/Bad Cop star turned heads on the carpet in a strapless number awash in glistening black sequins. It featured a sweetheart neckline so exaggerated that the typically subtle V-shaped neckline dipped down into a near-waist-deep plunge.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

She completed the look with classic pointed-toe slingbacks for an elegant touch. As for her jewelry, she abided by the “less is more” philosophy with studded earrings and nothing else.

A New Hue

Another deviation from her Gossip Girl alter ego? Her huge hair switch-up. She discarded her signature brunette hair for a much more golden hue, returning to her natural color.

Meester was required to dye her hair brown for the CW show to provide a strong visual contrast against Serena’s golden waves. Over a decade since the show wrapped, the brunette coloring is still so inextricably linked to her look that most people forget she used to be blonde. Last week, however, she returned to her roots (literally) to match her character’s hair on I Love LA. It’s method dressing, but beautified.

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Queen B is back.