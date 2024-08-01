Blair Waldorf was — and still is — the preppy girl poster child. The mere mention of Constance Billard’s queen bee conjures images of private school uniforms, colored tights, and massive headbands. Despite her impressive arsenal of button-ups, tweeds, and plaids that could rival the entire Thom Browne catalog, Blair also had a sartorial wild side.

While her daytime looks were school appropriate, her lingerie and sleepwear collections were utterly NSFW — and she wasn’t afraid to show them off. Throughout the show’s six seasons, Gossip Girl’s resident mean girl was spotted in varying states of undress. At one point, she literally stripped to her lingerie while performing at Victrola, on-again, off-again boyfriend Chuck Bass’ gentleman’s club.

There is one particular lingerie look, however, that lives in our minds rent-free: her red hot number to the Saints & Sinners party in Season 4.

Blair’s Red Hot Slip

Episode 9 of the fourth season, titled “The Witches of Bushwick,” showed Blair’s stylistic duality. Early in the episode, she was applying to replace Anne Archibald as the face of a foundation, which required her to dress conservatively and wholly distance herself from Chuck’s bad boy image. Unable to stay away from him, she later decided to crash his Saints & Sinners party and stripped down to her red hot chemise.

Blair’s slip leaned into the “sinners” motif of the fête perfectly. The scarlet mini was crafted in luxe silk and featured a black lace overlay across her bust. Upping the spice level, she paired the slip with see-through mesh tights.

Courtesy of The CW/Everett Collection

A fashion girl through and through, she kept her look interesting by accessorizing with various textures — just peep her beaded bracelet and black clutch. As for her beauty look, she didn’t stray too far from her daily glam in loose waves and subtle smoky eyes.

While A-listers these days flaunt their underpinnings on the regular, back in 2010 the nightgown was a shocking wardrobe choice — especially for a character typically put together. Her scantily clad outing cost her the foundation job, sure, but the sartorial payoff was priceless. It’s easily one of Blair’s top looks of all time.

Shop Her Look

Her nightgown was designed by intimates label Natori, one of Blair’s go-tos. She’s worn the brand’s wares countless times throughout the series, including robes, pajama sets, and more slinky nightgowns.

While the exact style of her slip is no longer available (it has been 14 years), fans of the look can shop a similar style below.

Blair is forever iconic.