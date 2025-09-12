Lili Reinhart Aced Transitional Dressing In A Plunging Corpcore ‘Fit

It’s New York Fashion Week, and the most stylish celebs have taken to the streets of Manhattan in their best September looks. Summer isn’t officially over just yet, but with autumn on the horizon, many stars — including Lili Reinhard — have embraced transitional dressing for NYFW’s runway shows and parties.

Back in July, Reinhart made headlines it was announced that she would star in and executive produce the upcoming film, The Love Hypothesis. The highly-anticipated rom-com is an adaptation of the New York Times’ bestseller by Ali Hazelwood, which focuses on the love story between a PhD student and a professor. It’s only right that Reinhart would embrace the post-grad back-to-school vibes and sport the corpcore aesthetic during NYFW. At the Michael Kors show on Sept. 11, Reinhart sported a plunging co-ord set — the perfect ‘fit for the changing seasons.

Lili’s Spicy Corpcore Look

Reinhart dressed to impress while attending the Michael Kors’ Spring 2026 show, where she sat with stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Lily Aldridge, and Kaitlyn Dever. The actress’ look adopted the traditional elements of office wear, but its spicy silhouette was a far cry from your typical workday ‘fit.

Reinhart stepped out in a matching co-ord set in a gray tweed fabric that featured a subtle plaid pattern. She showed off her cleavage in a vest with a plunging neckline. A black leather belt cinched her waist, while matching tailored slacks completed the ‘fit.

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The back of the vest was even more risqué, with only a small black panel covering Reinhart’s waist.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The actress rounded off the ‘fit with black monochramatic accessories: sleek pointed-toe heels, a small clutch, and trendy shades.

Lili’s Fall Style

Reinhart showed off another transitional looks in a Sept. 11 Instagram post. In the photos, the actress experimented with another fall-friendly outfit, perfect for September in New York.

She wore a plaid slip dress with thin straps and a sweetheart neckline. The light and airy ensemble was perfect for the final summer heat wave, while the red and beige pattern gave it an autumnal feel.

Reinhart paired the dress with a must-have fall shoe: knee-high leather boots. Reinharts’ slightly slouchy pair featured a pointed toe and tall heel. For accessories, she sported a pair of rectangular sunnies.

Take notes — this is how transitional dressing is done.