Elsa Hosk Wore A Fur-Trimmed Minidress With A $23K Bag To A NYFW Party

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the industry’s best and brightest have descended upon New York City. While the week’s runways showcase the upcoming Spring/Summer 2026 collections, the most stylish attendees are embracing the times with transitional dressing, perfect for the mercurial September weather.

It’s not easy to dress for the early days of fall, when the temperature has yet to dip low enough for the latest autumnal outfit trends. But transitional dressing helps bridge the gap between summer and fall. For styling that awkward in-between phase, the key is to start incorporating elements from both seasons — something fashion week attendees know all too well. For a flawless example of a transitional look, check out Elsa Hosk’s outfit at the Valentino Studio 54 NYFW party.

Elsa’s Fur-Trimmed Mini Dress

Hosk gave a masterclass in seasonal styling at the Sept. 10 event, where she stepped out in a fur-trimmed look. The model was photographed arriving at the Valentino Beauty party in a long-sleeve black minidress. The tailored look featured a lacy pilgrim-style collar with buttons running down the center. The high hemline, which showed off Hosk’s long legs, was lined with deep brown fur.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Hosk paired the look with white peep-toe heels with floral appliqués on the ankle straps. She also added a black Valentino shoulder bag to the look — the crocodile leather purse retails for a whopping $23,000.

The model wore an eclectic set of rings, but one stood out from the rest: her diamond engagement ring. Earlier that same day, Hosk announced her engagement to longtime partner Tom Daly on Instagram.

Fur For Days

Fur is going to be everywhere this fall and winter, and Hosk is (as usual) ahead of the curve. In a Sept. 9 Instagram, she shared another fuzzy Valentino look. This time, the model wore a navy blue blazer lined with shaggy brown fur. She paired the fur-lined top with gray tweed pants and a pair of black leather loafers.

Hosk rounded off the ‘fit with sleek black shades and another purse from Valentino. This time, she chose a light brown leather bag featuring two feline heads, embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Add these looks to your fall Pinterest board, stat.