Lily James’ Cut-Out Spider Web Bodice Dress Owned The BAFTAs

The BAFTAs 2023 saw Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler take home the leading actor awards, a mix up with the supporting actress category, and a sweet tribute to the late Queen, but there were also some standout fashion moments on the BAFTAs red carpet too. And awards season doesn’t always have to mean grand or bold fashion choices, with many celebrities opting for a more minimalist and monochrome look, including the Princess of Wales, Naomi Ackie, Julianne Moore, Emma Thompson, and Lily James.

The Pam & Tommy actor wore a floor-length figure hugging white gown, complete with its own large bow and train, along with slicked back hair, Charlotte Tilbury makeup, and minimal jewellery. But the real star of the show when it comes to this dress was the diamanté and pearl detailed bodice in the shape of a plunging spider web. The feature gave the Tamara Ralph gown a life of its own.

However, the 33-year-old actor opted for an outfit change for British Vogue’s BAFTAs after-party where she went for old Hollywood glamour instead (as well as a nod to the sheer trend) in the sleeveless, studded high-neck silver 16Arlington Luna gown, with a faux fur pale blue stole to keep out the February cold. The star was pictured attending the party with long-time friend Billie Piper, with the pair holding hands and having a laugh together. And we’ll soon be seeing James back on the big screen once again as her new romantic comedy film, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is out in cinemas on Feb. 24.