Lily James Channelled Pamela Anderson In A Sheer Bustier Dress

February wouldn’t be complete without a new romantic comedy, and Lily James is serving the love with her latest film, What’s Love Got To Do With It? Starring Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson, the movie sees James star as a filmmaker documenting her childhood friend’s arranged marriage in London and Pakistan. Attending the movie’s UK premiere on Tuesday night (Feb. 13), James wore a gorgeous sheer dress.

Since starring as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, James has embraced the Baywatch star’s style and confidence. “Pamela is so beautiful, she’s a goddess but it’s her confidence, her sexuality, her celebration of who she is and really owning that, that was the hardest bit for me to get,” she confessed to ELLE UK, adding that these qualities also motivated her. “Channelling that confidence was really inspiring and it’s something I want to hold on to for myself,” she said. “Everyone says it but really confidence is beauty and anything you can do to enhance that confidence is the trick to life.”

James has undoubtedly channelled that confidence in her latest red carpet look. Designed by the Italian high fashion brand Miu Miu, the actor wore a stunning low-cut lime green sheer dress. Accentuated by white trim, ruched fabric and delicate embellishments, James paired the figure-hugging gown with white Jimmy Choo platform heels and Nour by Jahan jewellery.

This isn’t the first time in 2023 that James has rocked a sheer look. Attending the 28th Critic’s Choice Awards in January, the actor wore a daring black gown designed by Oscar de la Renta, featuring an A-line skirt cinched at the waist with a large black bow. James finished the look with black heels, a diamond choker, and other jewellery by De Beers.