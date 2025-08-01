PSA: Lindsay Lohan Just Swapped Styles With Her Freakier Friday Character

It’s the early aughts all over again, according to Lindsay Lohan. The actor is returning to her roots by reuniting with her onscreen mom Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to their 2003 classic Freaky Friday. Naturally, Lohan’s press tour has been just as thrilling as the film itself, with stylist Andrew Mukamal helping her assemble tons of looks that put a fresh spin on Y2K fashion.

However, nothing has been more nostalgic than her look at the London premiere on July 31, where she put an elevated twist on one of her outfits from the original film. She even added a little Easter egg nodding to her character Anna Coleman, proving that Lohan has embraced the new trend of method dressing in honor of her film.

Lindsay’s Dazzling Gown

Walking the red carpet, Lohan showed off a custom creation from Ludovic de Saint Sernin, recreating her look from the final scene of Freaky Friday. She donned a lilac-hued gown, featuring sparkling matte sequins from head to toe, an intricate bedazzled trim along the halter-neck collar, and matching floral appliqués along her hips.

Lohan appeared to pair her look with nude-colored, open-toe pumps, which barely peeked out from the hem of her floor-length dress.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The gown put an elevated spin on one of Anna’s most memorable looks, when she rocked out with her band Pink Slip at her mom Tess’ wedding. However, Anna’s gown used white floral lace embroidery rather than sequins, and featured a sheer torn-up hem for extra punk flair. Naturally, she performed barefoot like a true rockstar.

Lindsay’s Guitar Purse

Despite her showstopper of a gown, the true star of Lohan’s look was actually her guitar. She completed her look with a vintage Judith Leiber purse that was modeled after a red and black electric guitar, just like the one she played in the original film.

The bag functioned more as an art piece than a practical accessory, bedazzled with oodles of multicolored rhinestones and attached to a small gold chain.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With this look, Lohan can now consider herself a master of press tour method dressing.