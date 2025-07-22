Lindsay Lohan isn’t just reuniting with her former onscreen mom Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier Friday — she’s also sharing a screen with her wicked almost-stepmother. On July 20, the actor opened up about reuniting with her Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix in the new sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, over 25 years after their 1998 film, which marked a 12-year-old Lohan’s movie debut.

Speaking to Bustle, Lohan described her Freakier Friday reunion with Hendrix as “fabulous,” and explained what a huge fan she is of her former co-star.

“I watched all of Dynasty when she was on it,” she recalled. “I love her so much. It was so great to work with her, especially now. The last time we worked together, I was a kid, and now I’m an adult, so working with her in a different way was really fun.”

Hendrix makes a cameo in Freakier Friday as Blake Kale, a magazine editor working with a pop star mentored by Lohan's character, Anna Coleman. (Anna has blossomed from Pink Slip guitarist to a manager at a major record label.) It’s a stark contrast from her Parent Trap character, Meredith Blake, who made Lohan’s Hallie and Annie’s lives a living hell as their father’s fiancée.

Disney+

For her part, Hendrix also gushed about working with Lohan again. “I got to physically see her, and we spent a lot of time together on set, hanging out, reminiscing, and catching up,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Now, we’re better about staying in touch with one another.”

Is A Parent Trap Sequel Happening?

It took over 20 years for a second Freaky Friday movie to happen, which proves that it’s never too late for a beloved classic to get the sequel treatment. When Bustle asked Lohan if there may be a possible sequel to The Parent Trap, she smiled and played coy. “I don’t know,” she said, laughing.

According to Hendrix, a Parent Trap sequel currently isn’t in the works, but she would return “hands down, in the right situation” — if the script were able to incorporate her character. “How would you bring Meredith Blake back into the sequel?” she asked EW. “But, I’d be so crushed if she wasn’t part of a sequel.”