Two decades after Freaky Friday first altered a generation’s brain chemistry, a sequel is *finally* in the works. While details about the new film are scant, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan revealed the sequel’s official title at the annual D23 Expo over the weekend. Millennials, get ready for Freakier Friday.

How Disney will match — let alone top — the Colemans’ freak in the first movie is TBD. But Lohan, aka Anna Coleman, is already giving fans a taste of what “freakier” might look like — sartorially, that is. Style-wise, she’s been leaning into her upcoming project’s title with some risqué, see-through ’fits.

Lindsay’s Sheer Flowy Number

On Sunday, Aug. 11, Curtis was one of the honorees at the 2024 Disney Legend Awards night. Of course, Lohan supported her on-screen mom looking rather legendary herself. The actor wore a lime green flowy number from Jil Sander with a subtle cinched waist and ruched overlays on each side. Save for the excess fabric, the sleeveless piece was positively diaphanous — Lohan’s take on the sheer trend sweeping Hollywood.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Company

Like the star she is, she went for the most sparkly, diamond-encrusted jewelry, including drop earrings, rings, and bracelets. She upped the glitz factor with a sparkly clutch and metallic silver heels.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Company

A Sheer Look, The Sequel

That wasn’t their first outing as a mother-daughter duo, either. On Friday, Aug. 9, Lohan and Curtis attended the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to stir up excitement about their upcoming film. While Lohan’s look was more low-key (i.e. not a gown), she kept to her freaky sensibilities with another subtly sheer number.

Designed by Balmain, the “Rumors” singer wore a twist on corporate dressing, sporting a semi-sheer short-sleeve button-up tucked into an excessively high-waisted skirt. A sculptural take on the classic pencil skirt, her mini featured an exaggerated pointy waist and crisscross strappy details that hugged her torso.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lohan completed her high-fashion office attire with another classic: pointed pumps from Gianvito Rossi. She further accessorized with bedazzled Cartier jewelry and a Balmain top-handle bag.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Freakier indeed.